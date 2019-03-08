Town thirds battle well in defeat to Topsham Town

Exmouth Town thirds went down 5-0 in their final game of the Macron League Division Eight season, but the score lien was certainly harsh on another battling performance from the Southern Road men.

Once again Town were without a regular goalkeeper and, for this game, Nathan Wheeler stepped forward as stand-in glovesman.

With the wind a huge factor in the contest, Town made a confident start and twice, in the early exchanges, Tommy Williamson was denied by the Tops' goalkeeper.

Town, with Lewis Davies impressing on his debut in the midfield alongside Liam Gallagher with Merik Yimaz, continued to press.

However, it was with a wind-assisted effort that Topsham opened the scoring on 31 minutes.

Shortly after, following some excellent build-up play and a free-kick, Mat Peligry played the ball sideways for Charlie Tate to net, but the 'goal' was ruled out for off-side.

Town began the second half with the same intensity to their game with Harry David, Merik Yilmaz, Lewis Davies and the ever-dangerous Tommy Williamson all going close.

Midway through the second half, with Town still on top, Topsham mounted a slick counter-attack from which they doubled their lead.

Injury to Peligry meant the impressive Town central defensive pairing had to be changed with Jorden Collins filling in alongside Lee Dumbrek.

There were further Town changes with Jamie Edwards replacing Charlie Tate up front and Niswant Lamgade taking over from Tommy Williamsom.

However, it was Topsham who added three late goals to seal what, on paper, looks a comfortable success. However, those that witnessed the contest would certainly agree that Town contributed much to what was, for long periods, a close encounter.