Town supporters offered the chance to vote for their ‘Player of the Year’

PUBLISHED: 08:54 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:33 13 May 2020

Exmouth Town ‘Muff Town Casuals’ in Port Elizabeth taking in the South Africa versus England Test Match. Picture: CHRISTOPHER DEAN

Exmouth Town ‘Muff Town Casuals’ in Port Elizabeth taking in the South Africa versus England Test Match. Picture: CHRISTOPHER DEAN

Exmouth Town have opened the voting system for the 2019/20 season Town Supoorters’ ‘Player of the Year’.

Martin Cook is the chap driving the vote and he can be contacted by email at cook209@hotmail.com

Alternatively contact with Martin can be via a private message on Facebook.

It is planned to keep the voting open for much of this month with the winner to be announced in early June.

Last year the Town ‘Player of the Year’ was Aaron Denny and the winners in the previous two seasons to that were Dave Rowe (season 2017/18) and Nathan Cooper (2-16/17).

Meanwhile, work has been going on at a great rate at Southern Road – all of course conducted observing the strictest of social distancing rules.

Club members and friends of the club has been taking on all manner of tasks from ground clearance to hedge cutting and from fence painting to general ground maintenance.

Progress can be watched via the Muff Town Casuals Facebook page and we shall be bringing you a progress report in next week’s Exmouth Journal.

