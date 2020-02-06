Advanced search

Exmouth Town slip to fifth after second defeat of the season on an artificial surface

PUBLISHED: 12:31 06 February 2020

Town striker Jordan Harris is congratulated by team mates after scoring the opening goal in the Boxing Day game against Buckland Athletic. Picture: GERRY HUNT

Town striker Jordan Harris is congratulated by team mates after scoring the opening goal in the Boxing Day game against Buckland Athletic. Picture: GERRY HUNT

Exmouth Town suffered their first league defeat since October 19, when they went down 3-2 on the artificial surface that is home to Roman Glass St George, last Saturday, writes John Dibsdall.

Prior to the loss in Gloucestershire, they had won nine and drawn two league games since then, scoring 29 goals and conceding 13, a run that had seen them climb to third in the table.

However, with other sides close to them in the table winning at the weekend, they have slipped to fifth, but are just a single point behind Shepton Mallet and Hallen (who they play this Saturday) with three games in hand on both clubs.

Perhaps of more significance, certainly in terms of any aspirations with regard to the divisional top honour, Town are now eight points behind leaders Bradford Town, who have played one game more.

With this defeat following on from the 0-0 draw with Bridgwater last week this is the first time this season that Town have failed to win back-to-back games.

It cannot be coincidence that the two defeats at Keynsham and Roman Glass have occurred on artificial surfaces, and yet, at Roman Glass St George, Town made the perfect start with Aarron Denny firing Town ahead with just 45 seconds on the clock!

Jordan Harris then added a second with only 10 minutes played, but Town were pegged back five minutes later to give the home side a foothold in the match.

An unstoppable header and a wonder strike from distance on the stroke of half-time saw the home side complete a remarkable turnaround before the break.

The second half did not have the same level of excitement as Town once again failed to find a level of consistency on a surface that is alien to them but they had a wonderful chance to gain something from the match when they were awarded a penalty with10 minutes remaining. However, Jordan Harris, who has been deadly from the spot this season, hit his shot straight down the middle at the 'keeper, who had not committed to diving, saved comfortably and the opportunity had come and gone.

Town were in action last night (Tuesday) at Bridgwater in the Les Phillips (League) Cup - see how they got on at www.exmouthjournal.co.uk and, on Saturday travel to Hallen, who have now climbed to fourth in the table. Town are also in action next Wednesday evening (February 11) when they welcome Cribbs for their first visit to Southern Road, kick-off 7.30pm.

