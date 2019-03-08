Advanced search

Town set up 'revenge trip' to Cadbury Heath for FA Vase tie

PUBLISHED: 10:36 05 September 2019

Archant

Exmouth Town's love affair with the FA Vase is alive and well following their 3-2 victory over Brislington last Saturday, writes John Dibsdall.

Next up, in terms of further progress in the FA Vase, is a trip to Cadbury Heath in the second qualifying round on September 14. Town will be looking to avenge a 4-3 defeat suffered at the hands of the Bristol-based side in the second round proper last season.

With just 20 seconds played Town could have been ahead against Brislington as fine link up play between James Richards and Aarron Denny opened up the defence, but Town couldn't force the ball over the line.

As Town continued to dominate the opening exchanges Denny shot straight at the 'keeper and the goal Town richly deserved came on fifteen minutes.

Another excellent ball into the box, by Bradford's Man of the Match Richards, was met by Jordan Harris and whilst the visiting gloveman saved the initial effort on the goal line he could only push the ball against a defender and it rebounded into the net.

The equaliser came five minutes later.

There appeared to be little danger when a long cross was delivered into the penalty area, but it was met by an unmarked player who planted a powerful header giving Town 'keeper Robbie Powell no chance on his first start of the season.

With Richard's making several strong runs down the right flank chances continued to be created and, whilst Callum Shipton spurned one glorious opportunity he atoned on 31 minutes turning home another defence splitting cross this time from Ace High.

The visitors saw more of the ball at the start of the second half without really threatening and Town appeared to have made the game safe on 76 six minutes. Harris made a strong run, passed to Shipton, who with an exquisite back heel, set Harris clear to score in the corner.

A goal out of nothing when a speculative strike from 25-yards was deflected past Powell set up a nervy final five minutes, but there were no more scares as Town once again progressed in this competition.

This Saturday (September 7), Town are scheduled to make a trip to Shepton Mallet for a league encounter but that fixture is dependent on the outcome of both team's FA Cup replays which, for Shepton, took place at Melksham Town on Monday night while Town were in action last night when they played Yate Town.

If Town were successful then they will travel to Highworth Town, another Bet Victor Southern League side, this Saturday.

If Shepton were able to overcome their higher league opponents they will play at Tavistock. For the league fixture to go ahead both sides will have to lose their cup replays!

