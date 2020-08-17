Town set to play at Bideford on Tuesday night and you can watch it on You Tube!

Poster adveritising the live streaming of the Exmouth Town pre-season friendly at Bideford on Tuesday night. Picture ARCHANT Archant

Exmouth Town are in action on Tuesday night in a behind-closed-doors friendly up in North Devon against Southern league Bideford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fans will be able to watch the game, albeit on a You Tube channel!

Town number two Andy Rawlings says: “Its great that the supporters will be able to follow the action although I am sure they would, rather be at the game, but sadly, right now, watching your local football team seems to a be ‘no no’ with regard to the ongoing pandemic and the various restrictions that are in place.”

Town were last in pre-season action towards the end of last week when a Town XI drew 1-1 with Sidmouth Town.

Rawlings said: “It was another good work out and credit must be given to Sidmouth who worked so hard throughout the 90 minutes and fully deserved to take something from the game.”

There was a sense of familiarity for Rawlings about the opposition for his son Jack was in the home team’s midfield.

The Town number two said: “Jack is enjoying it at Manstone Lane and he will be OK with Danny [Sidmouth Town boss Danny Burwood]”

As for the Town performance, Rawlings said: “We had excellent shifts again from the likes of Alfie Mahon and Dan Cullen, both are exceptional young players and their consistency in pre-season is certainly coming to the attention of Kev [Town boss Kevin Hill].”

Town are finally in home friendly action this coming Saturday (August 22) when they host Saltash United.

However, fans will not be allowed in and the club are not opening their bar until 5pm on matchday.

Rawlings says: “We support the decisions of the chairman and the directors totally. I know that the safety of every one is foremost in their thinking.

Yes, it is of course highly frustrating to see 300 spectators in an indoor arena watching snooker and to think we cannot have 150 folk spaced out around our ground – but it is what it is and, as such, we are happy that our club is sticking to the rules and only welcoming fans when it is deemed safe to do so, but we do hope it is sooner rather than later.”