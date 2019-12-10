Advanced search

Town's Tuesday night game at Shepton Mallet is washed out

PUBLISHED: 14:20 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:32 10 December 2019

Football on pitch

Football on pitch

(c) Image Source

Town midweek cup tie falls to the weather

Exmouth Town's Tuesday night Les Phillips Cup tie at Shepton Mallett fell to an early afternoon pitch inspection that deemed the surface to be waterlogged and to a new date will have to be found for the 2nd Round tie.

Town assistant boss Andy Rawlings, speaking after the postponement was announced said: "It's a disappointment of course. A lot of work goes into preparations for midweek games and I think Kevin [Town boss Kevin Hill] and I must have traded five or six calls already today as we plotted what we would be doing at Shepton tonight."

He continued: "Then, when you get the 'it's off' shout, the work begins to tell everyone you told who would be playing - that they aren't!"

The cup tie had already been slotted into a league game - Town were due to visit Shepton Mallet in the league on Tuesday night and so now new date swill have to be found for two trips to Shepton.

Town's next action will now be the game at Bridport on Saturday (December 14) and we will review that match with managerial comment here online on Friday.

Most Read

Exmouth to get high street funding boost

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

Is this the fastest ‘cuber’ in Exmouth?

Zach Powell with a Rubix cube. Ref exe 49 19TI 5577. Picture: Terry Ife

2019 marks 170 years since former law maker died in Exmouth

Castle Park House in Exmouth. Picture: Daphne Barnes-Phillips

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2020: headline acts announced

Phil Beer and Steve Knightley, Show of Hands.Picure: Contributed

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Exmouth to get high street funding boost

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

Is this the fastest ‘cuber’ in Exmouth?

Zach Powell with a Rubix cube. Ref exe 49 19TI 5577. Picture: Terry Ife

2019 marks 170 years since former law maker died in Exmouth

Castle Park House in Exmouth. Picture: Daphne Barnes-Phillips

Sidmouth Folk Festival 2020: headline acts announced

Phil Beer and Steve Knightley, Show of Hands.Picure: Contributed

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Town’s Tuesday night game at Shepton Mallet is washed out

Football on pitch

Lympstone net clean sheet win over table-toppers thanks to Schlaefli strike

Brixington Blues Under-11s power to big Devon Cup win

Harry Batten in action for Brixington Blues U11s in their cip win over Okehampton. Picture: GAVIN DAWKINS

Exmouth Town cup tie OFF

Exmouth Town versus Honiton Town preview. Picture ARCHANT

Exmouth Under-9s in latest action at Topsham

Exmouth U9 action and Coby Sharland takes the ball forward. Picture EXMOUTH RFC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists