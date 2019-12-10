Town's Tuesday night game at Shepton Mallet is washed out

Exmouth Town's Tuesday night Les Phillips Cup tie at Shepton Mallett fell to an early afternoon pitch inspection that deemed the surface to be waterlogged and to a new date will have to be found for the 2nd Round tie.

Town assistant boss Andy Rawlings, speaking after the postponement was announced said: "It's a disappointment of course. A lot of work goes into preparations for midweek games and I think Kevin [Town boss Kevin Hill] and I must have traded five or six calls already today as we plotted what we would be doing at Shepton tonight."

He continued: "Then, when you get the 'it's off' shout, the work begins to tell everyone you told who would be playing - that they aren't!"

The cup tie had already been slotted into a league game - Town were due to visit Shepton Mallet in the league on Tuesday night and so now new date swill have to be found for two trips to Shepton.

Town's next action will now be the game at Bridport on Saturday (December 14) and we will review that match with managerial comment here online on Friday.