Town's last minute winner at Street leaves them closer to top spot after table-toppers suffer rare defeat

Town striker Jordan Harris is congratulated by team mates after scoring the opening goal in the Boxing Day game against Buckland Athletic. Picture: GERRY HUNT Archant

Proof, if any were needed, as to just how 'vital' the last-gasp winner from skipper Jamie Dirrane at Street was comes with a glance at the other Toolstation Western League Premier Division results on the final Saturday of 2019.

With Plymouth Parkway suffering only a second defeat of the season on Boxing Day and Clevedon Town, also suffering defeat on the same day, had Town not won at Street they would not be in the position that they find themselves in heading into 2020, with games in hand on the three teams to sit above them to top the table!

Yes, with table-topping Bradford Town suffering only a second defeat of the season, beaten 3-1 on the artificial surface at Keynsham Town, it all means that the late, late winner at Street leaves Town sitting four, six points behind Bradford Town, but with two games in hand!

The full set of results in the Premier Division for December 28 were; leaders Bradford Town went down 3-1 at Keynsham. Second placed Parkway won 2-1 at Westbury United and third placed Clevedon Town bounced back after their Boxing Day defeat to beat Bridgwater Town 2-1. Tavistock kept up their challenge with a 1-0 home win over Brislington while Bitton were the day's big scores, securing a 5-1 win at Odd Down (Bath). Buckland Athletic bounced back from their Boxing Day defeat at Southern Road with a 4-2 home win over Cribbs and there was a rare win for Chipping Sodbury Town who beat Roman Glass St George 2-1.

The table after the December 28 games

P W D L GD Pts

Bradford Town 17 14 1 2 32 43

Plymouth Parkway 16 13 1 2 43 40

Clevedon Town 21 12 3 6 8 39

EXMOUTH TOWN 15 12 1 2 27 37

Hallen 19 11 3 5 6 36

Shepton Mallet 18 10 3 5 14 33

Tavistock 15 10 2 3 21 32

Bitton 17 10 1 6 20 31

Bridgwater Town 18 9 4 5 19 31

Street 22 8 3 11 -4 27

Brislington 21 8 3 10 -20 27

Buckland Athletic 17 8 1 8 -2 25

Westbury United 20 7 3 10 3 24

Keynsham Town 19 7 3 9 -6 24

Cribbs 20 7 2 11 -17 23

Cadbury Heath 21 5 7 9 -14 22

Roman Glass St G 17 6 2 9 12 20

Chipping Sodbury 20 4 1 15 -38 13