Town Reserves well beaten by visiting St Martins

Exmouth Town Reserves conceded three goals in each half as they went down 6-0 in their home Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East meeting with St Martins.

Not for the first time this season the team made a sluggish start.

A combination of being too far away from their players, slow to react to situations and not being physical enough, led to Town having all sorts of problems with the direct approach that was adopted - and well - by the visitors.

A three-goal lead was certainly not flattering to the away side at the break for they also spurned a number of gilt-edged chances.

It was not all one-way though and Town, particularly when the lively Ollie Bray was involved, did have their moments.

There was improvement in the second half from Town, but St Martins bossed long periods and did take advantage of some errors in the home ranks to score three more.

All in all, a disappointing day for the team who are next in action on November 2 when they host Teignmouth.