Town Reserves in Wednesday night Southern Road action

Jimmy Hinds is the latest Exmouth Town player to bag an individual sponsorship.

Exmouth Town player Jimmy Hynds with sponsor Chrissy Picture MARTIN COOK Exmouth Town player Jimmy Hynds with sponsor Chrissy Picture MARTIN COOK

Hinds is being sponsored by Town supporters Chrissy who is shown with the midfielder ahead of last Saturday's FA Cup tie at Highworth.

Details of how to sponsor players, can be found on the Exmouth Town website (www.exmouth-townfc.co.uk) or by contacting assistant manager Andy Rawlings.

Town are back in action this coming Saturday (September 14) when they travel to fellow Western League side Cadbury Heath in the FA Vase. There are a few seats left on the coach taking supporters to the game. The coach leaves the football club at 11.15am and picks up at Clyst St Mary at 11.25am. The cost per seat is £15. For more details call Martin Cook on 07599 346689 or e mail cook209@hotmail.com

There is action at Southern Road tonight (Wednesday) with the second team taking on Newtown in a Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East game. Kick-off is at 7.30pm.