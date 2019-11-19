Advanced search

Town Reserves are spot on in cup victory

PUBLISHED: 11:49 19 November 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town Reserves held their nerve to win a penalty shoot-out against a very physical Signal Box Oak Villa to make progress in the Devon Premier Cup.

The game, which had previously been postponed twice, got under way and, just six minutes in, Tom Preece picked up a knee injury and was unable to take any further part in the game.

Town settled into the game well and passed the ball around with real confidence and looked the better side, but they fell behind, albeit against the run of play.

Undaunted, Town continued to stick to their principles, moving the ball well around the pitch, but without ever creating any clear chances.

The amount of possession and control that the young Town side enjoyed clearly rattled the home side, who had two of their number sent to the sin bin and had seven other players cautioned!

With 10 minutes remaining Josh Gresham found some space, cut inside and, with his left foot, stroked the ball home from 20 yards to level things up.

There were no further goals and so the contest was decided by a penalty shoot-out in which the home side missed three kicks while Gresham, Cregan, Coombes and Tom Bray tucked their kicks away to see Town to a deserved victory.

