Town performance in midweek win is the perfect response to the 'doubters'

Town striker Jordan Harris is congratulated by team mates after scoring the opening goal in the Boxing Day game against Buckland Athletic. Picture: GERRY HUNT Archant

Having lost three games in a row there were mutterings among some of the Town faithful questioning player's attitude and commitment, writes John Dibsdall.

Well, the players answered those criticisms in the most emphatic way with a 5-0 demolition of Cribbs FC on Wednesday evening.

Despite the pitch being heavy the match officials were happy to start the game and despite a couple of heavy showers there was little danger of the match being abandon and indeed the referee was pleased with the way both sides approached the game and was pleasantly surprised with the quality of football played.

Town were on the offensive from the start forcing a series of corners and it did seem just a matter of time before the first goal arrived. It came on fifteen minutes with Jordan Harris despatching a penalty after Aarron Denny had been tripped.

Town remained well on top and after Harris had another effort saved the second goal arrived with thirty minutes played.

AJames Richards free kick was too hot for the 'keeper to hold and Max Gillard was on hand to smash home the loose ball.

Five minutes later after a corner had only been partially cleared club captain Jamie Dirrane was on hand to calmly steer the ball home with the aplomb of a season striker.

Three became four two minutes later with Denny having a shot partially saved and Harris showing a striker's predatory instinct to ram home the rebound.

To their credit, Cribbs didn't let their heads drop and forced Lee Bailey in the Town goal into an excellent save as the first half came to a close.

With the match already won, the second half was a much tamer affair as Cribbs tightened up at the back and Town had to be content with just one more goal.

An excellent run and cross from Ace High was perfect for Harris to complete his hat-trick.

The three goals scored by Harris has brought his tally for the season to 31, 22 in the league and nine in cup games.

The goals have come from 18 league appearances, twelve cup and one as a substitute. In recent years in the South West Peninsula League Dan Boere notched 28 goals in season 2012/13, Jordan Charron 28 in 2016/17 and Ace High 31 in 43 appearances last season.

Jordan still has a potential 18 league games and possibly three cup ties to add to his tally, and, whilst it is probably unlikely, he could threaten the 58 goals scored for Town by Kevin Smith in the 1988/89 season.

Kevin scored 36 league goals and 22 in cup games. That season Town reached the 4th qualifying round of the FA Cup before losing to Woking and won the Les Phillips Cup defeating Saltash United in the final at Barnstaple.

Saltash had pipped Town to the League title on goal difference both sides having finished the season on 52 points.

Town were due to be in action last night at Odd Down and this Saturday (February 22) welcome Wellington to Southern Road.

When the sides met in early October gaols from Harris and Denny gave Town a 2-0 victory.

Town are also away at Willand Rovers next Wednesday (February 26) in the quarter-finals of the St Lukes Bowl where the winners will be away to Bovey Tracey.