Exmouth Town assistant manager speaks about the defeat at Roman Glass St George

PUBLISHED: 12:27 06 February 2020

Exmouth Town assistant manager Andy Rawlings, speaking after the dust had settled on the side's 3-2 defeat up at Roman Glass St George, said: "It was a disappointing result, but there was not a great deal about the overall performance to be concerned about."

The Town number two continued: "It's arguably the case that we scored too early! Some folk may read that comment and think I have lost the plot, but often, in games like Saturday's, when you make the start as we did - going two up inside 10 minutes - it can lead to a wider sense of it being all far too comfortable and, to be fair, we did seem to take our foot off the throttle shortly after going 2-0 up and ultimately we paid the price.

"The key was them [Roman Glass St George] getting their first goal for they then visibly relaxed and began to move the ball around well on a surface that is home to them, but alien to us."

Rawlings was also keen to point to the overall Town performance when he said: "The fact that they had three shots and got three goals says it all in terms of our overall shift. It just has to go down as 'one of those days' and probably the biggest positive to come out of Saturday's defeat is that we will not be playing any more league football on such a surface again this league season!"

On the artificial surface, the Town number two said: "It does not suit us, that much is very obvious given that two of our three league defeats this season have come on that surface.

"Another factor had to be that we were missing both James Richards and Max Gillard, but as I have already alluded to, overall it was a day when everything went right for the home side and nothing went right - beyond our early 2-0 lead - for us."

