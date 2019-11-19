Advanced search

Town number two on win at Cadbury Heath and the midweek home meeting with Honiton Town

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0234. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town assistant manager speaks about the Cadbury Heath win - and looks ahead to the Wednesday night home game

Exmouth Town assistant manager Andy Rawlings says that he and Town boss Kevin Hill were delighted with that they saw from the Town team - during the second half of Saturday's 5-1 win at Cadbury Heath.

Rawlings explained why the emphasis was on 'second half' saying: "We got our noses in front and then were pegged back right on half-time which changed the interval chat to the degree that Kev [Town manager Kevin Hill] asked for more. He was not happy that we were a tad sluggish to the second ball and we were clearly not moving the ball quickly enough.

"However, from the restart the lads had an extra yard in their stride and, to a man, they did a right good job and we were richly deserving of the 5-1 final score."

Of the fact that there were so many different goal scorers - Town had five different players on the score sheet, Rawlings said: "That was very pleasing. When you get multiple different scorers it's indicative of you doing something right as a team, and that's what we showed throughout the second half of the game on Saturday. Indeed, it was rather like watching Town earlier this season when we really were purring our way through games."

Looking ahead to the Wednesday night meeting with South West Peninsula League Premier East outfit Honiton Town (7.30pm), Rawlings says: "We certainly need a home game, it seems an age since we were last playing before the home faithful (the last time Town played at Southern Road was on October 23, when they defeated Tavistock 4-2 in a Toolstation Western League game.

That means the Wednesday night meeting with Honiton Town is the first home outing for Kevin Hill's men for some four weeks!

Rawlings says: "With a couple of injuries and one or two regulars unavailable, we will be having a look at the wider squad and giving game time and opportunities to some of the lads who need the chance to stake their claims for places going forward."

He continued: "They [Honiton Town] did win at Barnstaple Town in the last round and so will need to be given respect, but whatever side we put out they'll be sent out to get a job done."

