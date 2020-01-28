Town lose Rickard after 'horror' tackle in meeting with Bridgwater

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK Archant

Exmouth Town have been dealt another injury blow with the news that Karl Rickard picked up a potentially season-ending injury in Saturday's 0-0 Southern Road draw with Bridgwater Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Andy Rawlings, the Town assistant manager, speaking on Monday said: "Karl was injured in a tackle which I will be polite about and simply call 'horrendous'. I could use much stronger language, but I'd likely get into trouble.

"It was comfortably one of the worst tackles I have seen on a football pitch and how it was only worthy of a yellow card is frankly ridiculous."

He continued: "Some of the opposition players had been doing their best to wind Ricko [Ricard] up and he did well to resist plenty and then 'bang', he gets taken out. It was a shocker and I doubt we'll see him back in a Town kit any time soon."

The Town number two was also able to throw some more light on the injury situation regarding goalkeeper Robbie Powell when he said: "Robbie was keen to do some remedial work on the Southern Road pitch before the game, but it was clear that all is not yet right with him and I suspect he is two or even three weeks away from a return."

That all means that stand-in glovesman Harrison Burton, who is the regular goalkeeper at Macron League Premier Division outfit Kentisbeare will continue to deputise in the absence of Powell.

Rawlings, himself a member of the goal-keeping union, is delighted with the start young Burton has made between the sticks for Town.

He says: "It was quite daunting for Harrison [Burton] in terms of the step up in standard from Macron Premier to Toolstation Western League, but he has done everything we have asked of him in successive starts and he is yet to concede a goal and, as a goalkeeper, that's all you can do.

"His handling is good and he has a presence about him and to have come through his first two games without shipping a goal speaks volumes for his temperament."