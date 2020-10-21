Exmouth Town back in home action tonight!

Aaron denny, who scored the third Town goal in the 3-1 FA Cup win at Keynsham Town. Picture DAVE PETERS Archant

Exmouth Town take to the Southern Road turf tonight (Wednesday) for the first time in 21 days when they entertain Shepton Mallet in a Toolstation Southern League game that kicks off at 7.30pm.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Town have not played any sort of football – nor trained together – since their October 2, 6-1 success at Bradford Town.

The 19 days without a game, a forced break in play owing to a positive Covid-19 test in the first team group, means that the Southern Road me have played fewer games than any other team in the division.

Indeed, leaders Parkway, who were surprisingly held to a 2-2 home draw by lowly Wellington on Saturday, have played 11 game so far – five more than Town!

What’s more, if Town were to take maximum points from all their ‘games in hand’, they’d sit top of the table!

Shepton are certainly a ‘Jekyll-and-Hyde’ team in terms of their home and away form this season!

At home the Somerset side are unbeaten in seven outings and yet, in six away games, they are yet to win!

Shepton Mallet are unbeaten in three games since a 3-1 defeat at Parkway on October 3.

Since then they have won an FA Vase tie, 5-1 at home to South West Peninsula League side Torrington, and beaten Bridport 1-0 in a league game before Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Keynsham Town.

Town were last in home action against Shepton Mallet when they beat them 2-1 at Southern Road on November 30, 2019 thanks to goals from Jordan Harris and Ben Steer.

Town assistant manager Andy Rawlings says: “It’s been a frustrating break for us all, but now we have the opportunity to take up where we left off.

“We were on a good run before the enforced break and we go into this game against Shepton Mallet with a fully fit squad except for Dave Rowe who continues to be the only injury worry.”

He continued: “They [Shepton Mallet] clearly have ability in their side for they put Southern League Willand Rovers out of the FA Cup, so we need to be mindful of the threat they carry.”

The now customary ‘track-and-trace’ procedure will be followed at Southern Road on Wednesday night so supporters are asked to allow for extra time in terms of getting into the ground ahead of the 7.30pm kick-off.

Town are also at home on Saturday (October 24) when they entertain Hallen (3pm).