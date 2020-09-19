Town in home FA Vase action - home game also for Budleigh Salterton - today’s local football

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK Archant

It’s a big day of football for Exmouth Town as they launch their bid for FA Vase glory.

Town host South West Peninsula League Premier West outfit Mousehole and kick-off is at 3pm. Supporters are asked to allow plenty of time to get into Southern Road for the club will once again be running what has already proved to be a super-efficient track-and-trace system.

There’s also football action across at Greenway Lane where Budleigh Salterton entertain St Martins (3pm) in a Scott Richards Solictors Devon League North and East game.

In terms of local league football, today marks the start of the 20/21 Joma Devon & Exeter League season and the top billing locally goes to the game at Vicarage Road, East Budleigh with the Jays entertaining Exmouth Rovers in Division One East (3pm). In the same division Otterton host Teignmouth.

There’s a local derby in Division Four East with Exmouth Town thirds in action at the Archery Club pitches where they take on Lympstone.