Advanced search

Town in home FA Vase action - home game also for Budleigh Salterton - today’s local football

PUBLISHED: 10:54 19 September 2020

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Archant

It’s a big day of football for Exmouth Town as they launch their bid for FA Vase glory.

Town host South West Peninsula League Premier West outfit Mousehole and kick-off is at 3pm. Supporters are asked to allow plenty of time to get into Southern Road for the club will once again be running what has already proved to be a super-efficient track-and-trace system.

There’s also football action across at Greenway Lane where Budleigh Salterton entertain St Martins (3pm) in a Scott Richards Solictors Devon League North and East game.

In terms of local league football, today marks the start of the 20/21 Joma Devon & Exeter League season and the top billing locally goes to the game at Vicarage Road, East Budleigh with the Jays entertaining Exmouth Rovers in Division One East (3pm). In the same division Otterton host Teignmouth.

There’s a local derby in Division Four East with Exmouth Town thirds in action at the Archery Club pitches where they take on Lympstone.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man taken to hospital with unknown injuries

Two weeks of overnight closures for Clyst St Mary roundabout

Clyst St Mary roundabout. Picutre: Google

Toilets at the ‘gateway’ into Exmouth set to reopen after town council payment agreed

The toilets near Exmouth Train Station look set to be reopened. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

CQC recognise improvements at Exmouth care home which remains ‘inadequate’

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exeter Nightingale Hospital planning approval granted

The Exeter Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Daniel Clark

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man taken to hospital with unknown injuries

Two weeks of overnight closures for Clyst St Mary roundabout

Clyst St Mary roundabout. Picutre: Google

Toilets at the ‘gateway’ into Exmouth set to reopen after town council payment agreed

The toilets near Exmouth Train Station look set to be reopened. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

CQC recognise improvements at Exmouth care home which remains ‘inadequate’

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exeter Nightingale Hospital planning approval granted

The Exeter Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Daniel Clark

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Quiz time! That was the sporting week...

Sports Quiz header

Town in home FA Vase action - home game also for Budleigh Salterton - today’s local football

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Charity coastwalker seeks ‘kindness of strangers’ for food and accommodation in Exmouth

Chris Howard took this selfie in Lyme Regis.

Support farmers and respect the countryside they work in - Jemma Pyne column

Jemma Pyne

Exmouth Town number two looks ahead to the FA Vase tie and reflects on that midweek win over Tavistock

Town players celebrate the third goal in their 3-1 FA Cup win at Keynsham Town. Picture DAVE PETERS