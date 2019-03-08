Town hoping to get back into action on midweek visit to Tavistock

Goal! Archant

Exmouth Town suffered their third consecutive postponement when their FA Vase second round tie at Tavistock last Saturday was called off with the pitch waterlogged, writes John Dibsdall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The tie is due to be played tonight (Wednesday) with a 7.45pm kick off. Town's scheduled home game this evening with Honiton in the St Lukes Bowl will now be re-arranged as will their Western League Les Phillips Cup tie with Plymouth Parkway that was postponed last Wednesday.

Town are due to host Cribbs FC in a Toolstation Western League Premier Division match this Saturday and also have a scheduled League game at Bridgwater next Tuesday, but that match could be postponed if one of the cancelled cup games is re-arranged.

Town travelled to the Cribbs ground in North Bristol in September for the first meeting between the clubs and came away with a comfortable 4-0 victory.

Ben Steer stole the show that day with a hat trick and Ace High added the fourth. Steer has five goals so far this campaign with High on six.

Jordan Harris leads the way with eleven goals in total followed by Aarron Denny with seven of which five have come in cup matches.

Cribbs are currently 15th in the table with a record of four wins, two draws and seven defeats with a negative goal difference of 15.

Bridgwater, on the other hand lie third in the table with 24 points from 12 games played with seven wins and three draws and a plus 21 goal difference.

They have beaten Plymouth Parkway 2-0, who are second in the table behind leaders Bradford Town who have surprisingly drawn 2-2 with Cribbs and lost 2-3 to Street, but won their other 10 matches.

Town have competed in nine cup games losing just the one FA Cup tie at Highworth Town and scoring 23 goals in the process.

Due to their cup exploits they have only played nine league games, winning seven, where they have found the net 22 times conceding just five with five clean sheets and lie fifth in the table with games in hand on all the sides above them.