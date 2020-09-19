Town goalkeeper Robbie Powell saves the day as Town make FA Vase progress - Saturday’s local football round-up

Goalmouth action from the Exmouth Town FA Cup home defeat to Melksham Town. Picture: GERRY HUNT Archant

A loom at local football on Saturday, September 19.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmouth Town were spot on in a penalty shoot-out as they edged into the next round of the FA Vase with 4-3 shoot-out success to see off a valiant visiting Mousehole before another big Southern Road crowd.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw and, with the FA Cup this season having neither extra-time or a reply, the tie went straight to penalties and a brace of superb spot kick saves from Robbie Powell saw Town into Monday’s draw for the next round.

Exmouth Town Reserves banked a terrific point from their visit to Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East high fliers Newtown. The Town second team shared the spoils with a 1-1 draw.

It was also a good day for the Town youth teams with wins all round. The Under-9s enjoyed their morning’s action which saw them get the better of Exeter Central, the Under-12s win 3-1, the Under-14s beat Westexe 2-0 and the Under-16s won 4-1 on their visit to Okehampton Argyle.

Budleigh Salterton went down 2-1 at home to St Martins, that’s back-to-back Solicitors Devon League North & East home defeats for the Robins who also lost 4-1 at home to Alphington on Wednesday night.

In the Joma Devon & Exeter League, Feniton made a winning start to the new Premier East Division season, winning 2-1 at Beer Albion. In other Premier East games, Sidmouth Town Reserves went down 5-1 at Dawlish United and Upottery were beaten 3-0 at home by Kentisbeare.

In East One, Otterton claimed an opening day win with a 5-4 Stantaway success against Teignmouth. Honiton Town Reserves went down 3-1 at home to Beer Albion Reserves.

In Division Two East, East Budleigh Reserves were 3-1 winners at Millwey Rose while Ottery St Mary Reserves defeated Cranbrook 6-3. Sidmouth Town thirds thumped Colyton Reserves 5-0 and Axminster Town Reserves powered to a 10-0 victory at Pinhoe. Feniton Reserves drew 1-1 on their visit into Exeter to meet Bishop Blaize.

In Division Three East, Offwell Rangers lost 4-2 at AFC Exe and the derby game at Awliscombe where Upottery Reserves were the visitors, did not see a goal at either end. Cranbrook United lost their first ever senior game, beaten 4-0 at home by Topsham Town Reserves and Farway United also lost, they were beaten 4-1 at Winchester Reserves.

In Division Four East, Lympstone Reserves were 9-0 winners of their way game against Exmouth Town thirds, Ottery St Mary Development XI beat Otterton Reserves 5-3 at Seaton Town Reserves went nap with a 5-0 win over Sidmouth Town 4ths.