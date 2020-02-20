Town gearing up for 'Bring a Kid Day' promotion at Saturday's home meeting with Wellington

The Southern Road pitch after plenty of TLC (tender loving care) from John Dibsdall ahead of Saturday's visit of Wellington (3pm).

Exmouth Town have been working hard on their Southern Road playing surface this week in a bid to ensure that Saturday's Toolstation Western League Premier Division meeting with Wellington goes ahead.

Robbie Powell will make a welcome return to the Exmouth Town goal in Saturday's Southern Road meeting with Wellington. Picture: ETFC Robbie Powell will make a welcome return to the Exmouth Town goal in Saturday's Southern Road meeting with Wellington. Picture: ETFC

As our picture shows, the midweek efforts of head groundsman John Dibsdall (and well done to the long-serving club stalwart who has recently worked his magic) has left the playing surface looking in excellent condition - now all the club needs is for the weather to behave!

The matchday is being classified as 'Bring a Kid Day' with any adult who attends the game with an Under-16 being admitted for half the usual price of £6.

Gates will open on Saturday at 1.30pm and kick-off is at 3pm.

The other entry fees are: adults, £6; concessions £4 and Under-16s will be admitted free as will season ticket holders and, as is always the case with Town home games, members of the armed forces upon presentation of military ID.

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Saturday's visitors are Wellington and in terms of current league position's there could not be much more of a gap with Town sitting 15 places and 38 points above the Somerset side who have only taken a dozen points from 27 matches with five more than Town have played and the Southern Road men have already banked 50 points this season.

The Wellington away record makes for pretty grim reading for followers of the 'Bootmen' for they have played 13 away games in the league so far this season and lost 12 of them! The one exception was a 3-0 win at Brislington back on September 14.

The full Wellington away record from their first away league game right up to their most recent - a 1-0 reversal at Plymouth parkway on February 1, reads;

At Keynsham (0-2), at Buckland Athletic (0-2), at Street (2-4), at Odd Down (1-3), at Roman Glass St George (0-8), at Brislington (3-0), at Westbury United (0-5), at Shepton Mallet (1-2),m at Cribbs (0-3), at Bitton (0-2), at Chipping Sodbury Town (1-3), at Bridgwater Town (0-2) and that 1-0 reversal at Parkway.

Town assistant boss Andy Rawlings says: "As we have mentioned so many times before there really is no such thing as an 'easy game' at this level. We will certainly not be going into this game with any sort of thought about how far we might be above them. They [Wellington] showed on their visit to Parkway where they only lost 1-0, that they are more than capable and let's not forget that the week before we were turned over at Hallen, Wellington drew with them!"

He continued: "The frustrating thing from our end is that, having seen the wheels wobble with the three-defeats-in-the-space-of-a-week, we got back on the saddle, so to speak, with that terrific performance and result against Cribbs only to have the next two games chalked off by the weather. What we need now, and I have no doubt all team managements are saying this, is a run of weather free fixtures to allow us to pick up the momentum once again."

● Town are also in midweek action next week when they travel to Bet Victor Southern League Division One South side Willand Rovers on Wednesday night (February 26) in the quarter-finals of the Devon St Lukes Bowl. The winners of this tie will then be away to Bovey Tracey in the semi-finals.