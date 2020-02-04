Advanced search

Town exit cup with Tuesday night defeat at Bridgwater

PUBLISHED: 21:55 04 February 2020

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0234. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0234. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth Town exited the Les Phillips Cup at the quarter-final stage when beaten 3-1 at Bridgwater Town on Tuesday night.

In a whirlwind start to the game, the home side struck in the eighth and 12th minutes and continued to dominate the game for the first third of the match before Town got a goal back on 29 minutes through Jordan Harris.

The Somerset side started the second half as they did the first, but Town's back line stood firm and, when the hosts were reduced to 10 men by a sin binning, the travelling faithful at Fairfax Park could have been forgiven for thinking that Town had a great opportunity to bag a second.

Sadly, that was not the case for, despite temporarily being a man light, Bridgwater netted a third on 62 minutes to take a commanding 3-1 lead.

Town team: Harrison Burton, James Richards, Scott Merritt, Mark Lever, Dave Rowe, Jimmy Hinds, Aaron Denny, Callum Shipton, Ace High, Jordan Harris and Ben Steer. Subs: Jamie Vaughan-Ryall and Kevin Hill.

This now means that Town are without a win in three after a 0-0 home draw with Bridgwater in the league and last Saturday's 3-2 reversal at Roman Glass St George before tonight's cup defeat.

On Saturday (February 8), Town will look to get back to winning ways when they travel to Hallen.

Join us from late morning on Wednesday when we will bring you the thoughts of Town number two Andy Rawlings on the events at Fairfax Park on Tuesday night.

Most Read

Asperger’s no barrier for Danielle after five-stone weight loss

Danielle Axford before and after her weightloss. Picture: Danielle Axford

Bid to turn former Exmouth carpet store into 24-hour gym gets the go-ahead

The Gym will open a new health and fitness centre at the former Carpetright store in Exmouth. Ref exe 16 18TI 1438. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth road rage driver pursued ex-serviceman and attacked his car

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Police search for missing Budleigh teenager

Collision on busy road near Exmouth causing queues

A collision on a busy road near Exmouth is causing queues.

Most Read

Asperger’s no barrier for Danielle after five-stone weight loss

Danielle Axford before and after her weightloss. Picture: Danielle Axford

Bid to turn former Exmouth carpet store into 24-hour gym gets the go-ahead

The Gym will open a new health and fitness centre at the former Carpetright store in Exmouth. Ref exe 16 18TI 1438. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth road rage driver pursued ex-serviceman and attacked his car

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Police search for missing Budleigh teenager

Collision on busy road near Exmouth causing queues

A collision on a busy road near Exmouth is causing queues.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Town exit cup with Tuesday night defeat at Bridgwater

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0234. Picture: Terry Ife

Bid to turn former Exmouth carpet store into 24-hour gym gets the go-ahead

The Gym will open a new health and fitness centre at the former Carpetright store in Exmouth. Ref exe 16 18TI 1438. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town in cup action tonight at Bridgwater

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Budleigh bowlers impress in win over Devon Masonic bowling association

Sidmouth bowling club friendly. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2435. Picture: Terry Ife

South West Premier rugby - who are the top team in terms of away results

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24