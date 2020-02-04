Town exit cup with Tuesday night defeat at Bridgwater

Exmouth Town exited the Les Phillips Cup at the quarter-final stage when beaten 3-1 at Bridgwater Town on Tuesday night.

In a whirlwind start to the game, the home side struck in the eighth and 12th minutes and continued to dominate the game for the first third of the match before Town got a goal back on 29 minutes through Jordan Harris.

The Somerset side started the second half as they did the first, but Town's back line stood firm and, when the hosts were reduced to 10 men by a sin binning, the travelling faithful at Fairfax Park could have been forgiven for thinking that Town had a great opportunity to bag a second.

Sadly, that was not the case for, despite temporarily being a man light, Bridgwater netted a third on 62 minutes to take a commanding 3-1 lead.

Town team: Harrison Burton, James Richards, Scott Merritt, Mark Lever, Dave Rowe, Jimmy Hinds, Aaron Denny, Callum Shipton, Ace High, Jordan Harris and Ben Steer. Subs: Jamie Vaughan-Ryall and Kevin Hill.

This now means that Town are without a win in three after a 0-0 home draw with Bridgwater in the league and last Saturday's 3-2 reversal at Roman Glass St George before tonight's cup defeat.

On Saturday (February 8), Town will look to get back to winning ways when they travel to Hallen.

Join us from late morning on Wednesday when we will bring you the thoughts of Town number two Andy Rawlings on the events at Fairfax Park on Tuesday night.