Town closing in on being ‘pitch perfect’ as the work continues at Southern Road

The machinery arrives at Southern Road ahead of the work on the pitch following Exmouth Town being granted funding for pitch improvements and maintenance. Picture; MARTIN COOK Archant

The big job this week at Exmouth Town has involved major works on the Southern Road playing surface.

The Southern Road playing surface being verti-drained, drill seeded and fertilised. Picture; MARTIN COOK The Southern Road playing surface being verti-drained, drill seeded and fertilised. Picture; MARTIN COOK

With the club being advised last week of its success in obtaining funding for pitch maintenance and improvements - the money coming from the Premier League, the FA and the Football Foundation - they certainly did not let the grass grow under their feet!

Indeed, earlier this week the contractor rolled in to get to work verti-draining, drill seeding and fertilising the Southern Road playing surface.

What’s more, fittingly, given this latest ‘project’ is to make the playing surface as good as possible, the work was carried out by a contractor with the name Tom Jones - sharing a name with the globally famed singer who always looks in such good shape!

The base is ready for the arrival of the turnstiles at Southern Road. Picture; ETFC The base is ready for the arrival of the turnstiles at Southern Road. Picture; ETFC

Operation IBCs is a new project and this one involves the club now having the ability to store large amounts of rain water which will be invaluable during dry periods with regard to watering the Southern Road playing surface.

The IBCs have been provided by Exmouth-based company Eurotech.

The water retention scheme is just one of many such projects that are ‘on-going’ at Southern Road.

There’s little doubt that on almost every day of the week you will find someone hard at work at the club, be it on an outdoor, or indoor project.

Cement work at Southern Road. Picture; ETFC Cement work at Southern Road. Picture; ETFC

Town first team boss Kevin Hill may have played 417 times for Torquay United - a record in terms of appearances for the South Devon club that stands to this day - between 1997 and 2008 - but he is certainly not adverse to rolling his sleeves up to help out in all manner of jobs at the club.

One of the Southern Road manager’s nost recent jobs has been to put a new coat of paint on the dressing room walls.

Clearly an inspiration to all, the Town boss has not been alone in the close season work, as members of the club’s board, supporters, players and local businesses have all chipped in to assist with the numerous projects that make Exmouth Town very much a ‘United club’.

The concrete has now been laid in preparation for the positioning of the new turnstiles.

Cleaning the seats from the Southern Road stand. Picture; ETFC Cleaning the seats from the Southern Road stand. Picture; ETFC

The Town clubhouse bar floor has received a thorough ‘spring clean’ and there’s no disputing the fact that if league trophies were won on the grounds of how much a particular club’s supporters get behind them then, Town would be every bit ‘top of the table’! You can keep up to speed with the off-pitch activiities at Southern Road via the Muff Town casuals Facebook page.

In other football news; there is a drive to gauge reaction to when, and indeed, how, football should make a return at grass roots level.

People involved in the game - from club personnel to supporters, can help out by giving their views via a survey which can be found at https://cognisant.researchfeedback.net/siam/surveylanding/interviewer.asp

A Southern Road work party. This one was to continue the ground preperation work ahead of the placing of the new turnstiles. Picture; ETFC A Southern Road work party. This one was to continue the ground preperation work ahead of the placing of the new turnstiles. Picture; ETFC