Town back on track after away success at Street and Brigwater Town

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK Archant

The past week has been another excellent one for Town with two impressive victories on the road, writes John Dibsdall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Last Wednesday they travelled to Street and inflicted the first league defeat of the season on their hosts who had won four and drawn one of their previous five games.

Last season against Street, Town saw a three-goal lead slip before claiming victory with the last kick of the match.

This time they only had themselves to blame for making the task far harder than it needed to be.

A string of early chances went unpunished before Aarron Denny scored to give Town a half-time lead.

Despite having a man in the sin bin Street started the second half in the ascendency and were awarded a penalty with only a minute played.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man and Robbie Powell was once again equal to the task following up his penalty saves in the Vase to make another terrific save.

Two minutes later and Town doubled their lead with a well taken goal from Mark Lever. Street pulled a goal back with 18 minutes to play and despite having Jordan Harris in the sin bin for the last ten minutes they held firm to gain their second league win of the season.

Two soon became three as Town returned from Bridgwater on Saturday with all three points following, well it had to be another three, a 3-1 victory.

Another strong start from Town saw them take the game to their hosts who had beaten Town 3-1 in the quarter-final of last season’s Les Phillips Cup.

After Denny had shot narrowly over Harris chased a long ball down the line, outpaced the defender and hit a low hard cross that Denny was unable to reach but the ball cannoned off the defender and into the net.

Callum Shipton and Ace High then came close with further efforts on goal before Powell was penalised for picking up a back pass off the knee of Tom Gardner, but the resulting free kick hit the wall and was cleared.

Town doubled their lead on 26 minutes; Harris latching on to a Denny through-ball and firing low across the ‘keeper and as Town continued to be the dominant side Dean Billingsly almost made it three before the break.

The hosts came out for the second half with more determination and intensity and were rewarded with a good strike from 18-yards with 50 minutes played.

Seven minutes later and Town were again two goals to the good with Denny finishing off a fine Shipton cross.

Despite Bridgwater’s efforts to get back into the game Town were able to manage the game with the defence holding firm for another confidence boosting win.