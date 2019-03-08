Town assistant manager: "Our supporters really are 'simply the best'"

Exmouth Town supporters at Highworth Town. Picture MARTIN COOK Archant

Exmouth Town supporters really are "simply the best", and that is according to Town assistant manager Andy Rawlings.

The Town faithful were out in good numbers again on Saturday as they saw the Southern Road men make it five wins in a row and three successive clean-sheet victories as they beat Cadbury Heath 2--0 to move joint sixth in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division.

Rawlings says: "Having not been home for eight Saturdays since the opening day of the season, to have a crowd like that at Southern Road just proves that the Town faithful really are the very best of their type.

"We have had a lot of away cup days - and nights - and our support at away grounds is now something the opposition also talk about post match, and so to have another great turnout at home really is special and, on behalf of Kevin [Town boss Kevin Hill] and the players, I want to say a big thank you to each and every one of them. Their support means a lot and it also really does make a difference on matchdays."

The win over Cadbury Heath was Town's final game of a busy September when the team played seven games. It's not likely to get any calmer for the Southern Road men for, starting with this Sunday's (October 6) visit to Wellington, Town face seven games in 24 October days!

Rawlings says: "Being busy as a team is all part of the business and an enjoyable part for, if the games are coming thick and fast in all sorts of competitions, it means you are doing well."

He continued: "There's a real buzz in and around the dressing room now and, after matches, the atmosphere is very special. We have certainly got something going here at Town."

There's mixed news on the Town injury front!

James Richards, who was carried off with what looked like a back injury in last midweek's 1-0 Devon Bowl win at Cullompton, faces four to six weeks out, there's better news with regard to Jimmy Hynds who has been out since the opening day of the season.

He will make a return to the club's second team in Saturday's home meeting with Braunton (3pm).

Rawlings says: "Jimmy being ready for a run out in the second team is great news for us. It was shame he got injured in the very first game of the season as a fully fit Jimmy is a big player for us. Hopefully he will come through Saturday's game unscathed and we can get him back playing on a regular basis again."

On the James Richards injury, the Town number two says: "It's a shame as James has been in superb form this season and it does look as if he is going to have to sit things out for awhile, it seems it a problem with his back and that sort of injury can only be healed correctly with complete rest."

Looking ahead to Sunday and the trip to Wellington, Rawlings says: "It will seem quite strange playing on a Sunday afternoon and I don't doubt that, with it being part of the Western League ground hop weekend we will be playing in front of a larger than usual attendance up there.

"What we need to be very mindful of is that Wellington, although currently at the foot of the table, will be keen to put one over on us and they will also be boosted by a larger than usual turnout of support which will play into their hands. However, we are savvy enough to know that the 90 minutes of action and way it unfolds is very much 'down to us' in terms of our being able to dictate the play and ensure that things unravel in the way we want them to.

"It's important that we set aside thoughts of playing a bottom-of-the-table outfit and look to impose ourselves on the game."

Rawlings will also once again be coming up against someone he knew well during his youth football team management days.

He explained saying: "Clive Jones is the Wellington manager and Clive and I go back am long time to the days when I ran Cullompton Rangers youth team and he did likewise with Willand Rovers. We used to have some terrific game between two well matched youth sides. What with Kevin [Hill] as our manager and Clive as theirs, there is certainly bags of managerial - and playing- experience in the two technical areas on Sunday!"

He added: "Clive is one of those very genuine football people that are involved in the game and I don't doubt that he will have his team fired up for this particular game."