Tose nets four as Exmouth United U13s book Plate final berth

PUBLISHED: 12:14 08 March 2019

Tipton St John at home to Halwill. Ref shsp 07 19TI 9861. Picture: Terry Ife

Tipton St John at home to Halwill. Ref shsp 07 19TI 9861. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth United Under-13s booked a place in the Exeter and District Youth League Plate final after a 5-0 semi-final success over St Martins.

In a nervous start, both teams made mistakes in the final third, but no goals were forthcoming and half-time arrived with the tie locked at 0-0.

Early in the second half United took the lead through striker Lewis Tose and the goal clearly settled United for they then began to move the ball better through midfield and they were rewarded as Tose bagged his second to double the lead.

Tose then completed his hat-trick and strike partner Luca Brind made it 4-0 before Tose finished what he started, netting after a fine cross from Jack Macdonald-Brown.

United defenders Josh Poole, William Lavis and Nat Cross were rock solid throughout the game, while Otto Montgomery had another great performance out on the left wing.

The win is United’s sixth win in a row and they will now refocus their efforts to continue their promotion push against Seaton on Saturday (March 9).

