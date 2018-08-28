Advanced search

Tose goal sees Exmouth United Under-13s to home success

PUBLISHED: 10:21 17 January 2019

Exmouth United Under-13s bagged themselves three excellent points as they defeated visiting Honiton 2-1.

The visitors were a well-organised side, but United looked confident from the first whistle and it was no more than they deserved when they took the lead.

Andy Maier did well to create space to rifle a shot towards goal that was blocked and, when the ball came back out to Max Hunt, he made no mistake. Honiton responded well and it needed some disciplined defending by the home side, in front of the confident handling of United glovesman Rossi McIntyre, to keep them at arm’s length until they did level things up with a powerful long-range strike.

United were soon back onto the front foot and a determined Lewis Tose fashioned himself a number of efforts on goal before drilling one into the back of the net. There was still first-half time left for, first, Luca Brind to fire a shot just wide and then Alex Quaife to see a shot go just over and United ended the half very much in the ascendancy. The second half did not produce any further goals, but that was not for the want of trying with a Jack McDonald-Brown free-kick and further near things from Lewis Tose and Michael Tapp seeing United so close to adding to their advantage.

It was not all one-way, though, and more sterling work from the defence and goalkeeper helped guide United to a deserved victory.

Budleigh’s last bank closes

Marian Manning, who has been a bank clerk for 45 years, has thanked loyal customers as the town's Lloyds branch closes. Picture: Google and Chris Manning

East Devon MP threatens Brexit rebellion over Northern Ireland

Sir Hugo will support the PM, if he gets assurances on the future of Northern Ireland. Picture: Wikimedia/JB

POLL: How would you vote in a second Brexit referendum?

EU map

Tribute paid to Rod Webber, a ‘true Exmothian’

Rod Webber, who was chairman for Exmouth Town Football Club, died aged 81. Picture: Heather Webber

Horse owner speaks out after dog attack left niece ‘seriously bruised’

Milly riding Spring moments before the incident took place. Picture: Tracey Berryman.

