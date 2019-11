Tooby nets six as Brixington Blues Under-11s power to big cup win

Harry Tooby scored six times as Brixington Blues stormed into the next round of the Exeter & District Youth League Under-11 League Cup with a 13-1 win at Copplestone United.

