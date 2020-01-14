Tooby at the double in Blues U11s derby win over Lympstone

Brixington Blues Under-11s who defeated Lympstone Rangers in their latest Exeter & District Youth League game. Picture BBFC Archant

Brixington Blues Under-11s were good value for a 5-2 win over Lympstone Rangers in an Exeter & District Youth League meeting.

Rangers began with good tempo, but Blues were soon into their stride with Ned O'Mahoney making some clever runs down the left, linking well with Ryan McCann and Oliver Dawkins.

With Harry Batten doing well down the right, putting in some terrific crosses, the chances began to come.

Harry Tooby went close before Josh Lawrence had a superb long-range shot tipped around the post.

Rangers looked to hit back, but Frank Shelton and Willem Stortenbeker kept them at arm's length meaning Blues' glovesman Evan Clark was rarely troubled.

The deadlock was broken with Tooby nodding home a Batten corner.

Soon after Tooby doubled his tally with the 'assist' down to Dawkins and Batten turned home a McCann corner to send Blues into the half-time break with a 3-0 lead.

After the break O'Mahoney rifled in a long-range shot before Rangers hit back with two goals of their own.

Ben Vines, Sonny Rowsell and Harley Westaway all got involved, the latter making some timely tackles before the final goal of the game was scored by O'Mahoney after great build-up play from Batten and Vines down the right.

Late on, Taylor Westaway, taking over in goal from Clark, made a brave save at the striker's feet and then saved again from a powerful strike as Rangers sought to find a third goal.

Blues team: Evan Clark, Taylor Westaway, Frank Shelton, Ryan McCann, Oliver Dawkins, Harry Batten, Ned O'Mahoney, Harry Tooby, Josh Lawrence, Ben Vines, Sonny Rowsell, Harley Westaway, Willem Stortenbeker