Saturday action for local football and rugby teams

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK Archant

Exmouth Town host Bitton today (Saturday) in a Toolstation Western League Premier Division game that kicks off at Southern Road at 3pm.

The gates at Southern Road open at 1.30pm and admission is £6 for adults with the concession entry for O65s and U18s being £4 and, as ever for home league games, members of the armed forces are admitted free on presentation of suitable ID and U16s are also admitted without charge, as of course, are season ticket holders.

The day is also designated as 'Bring a Mate to a Game' day with Town hoping that their supporters will seek to being a friend to introduce them to the delight of following Town who are enjoying a superb season and who go into this latest game unbeaten at home since Boxing Day - 2018!

Town have also decided to continue the Foodbank collection that has been such a success since they launched it at the start of last month,

Town's Martin Cook explains saying: "The collection, for the Exmouth Community Larder operated by the Salvation Army from their building in Sheppards Row (next to the museum and behind the Exmouth Arms) was originally only going to run throughout the month of December, but such was the success of it, and indeed, the all-round general approval of the idea, that we are going to keep it going for the foreseeable.

"If fans wish, the donation box will be at the entrance gate. It is also perhaps very worthwhile to point out that folk can donate directly to the Foodbank in Sheppards Row which is open each day from Monday to Friday from 1.30pm to 3pm.

Budleigh are also at home, they have a Scott Richards Devon League North & East meeting with Chudleigh that kicks off at 3pm at Greenway Lane.

There's also local action in the Macron Devon & Exeter League with games at Otterton (versus Tedburn) in Division Two; East Budleigh Reserves (v Witheridge) and Exmouth Rovers (v Farway) in Division Five and in Division Eight with Exmouth Town third team entertaining Broadclyst at the Archery Club pitches. All local league football kicks off at 2.15pm.

Our big two local rugby teams, Exmouth and Withycombe are also in action today - both travel with the Cockles up at Maidenhead while Withy are playing down in Plymouth against Old Technicians.

Join us from 7pm this evening here to find out how all our teams got on today.