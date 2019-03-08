Tinsley at the double as impressive Robins seal second league win

Budleigh Salterton claimed a second win of the Devon League North & East campaign with a 5-2 success in a local derby meeting with hosts Clyst Valley, writes Alan Beer.

The Robins began well and ought to have taken a 15th minute lead, but, after great approach play involving Si Withers and Liam O'Brien, when the ball was delivered to the six yard box there was no one there to apply a finish!

Twelve minutes later Withers met a corner with a powerful header and, when the home goalkeeper spilled the ball, Withers pounced to turn it home.

Six minutes later the home side restored parity with Matthew Webb scoring, but the Robins hit straight back and only the width of the upright denied George Pannell.

With manager Rick Withers away on holiday, the Robins were looked after on the night by Dan Carthew and whatever he said during the interval certainly paid dividends!

Budleigh dominated the second half from first minute to last. Just five minutes in they regained the lead when Sam Hollis set up Sam Glanville to net.

Two goals in two minutes from striker Jacob Tinsley saw Budleigh into a 4-1 lead by the hour mark! Midway through the second half the Robins got a fifth when Darren Everest netted with a cross-cum-shot! The defender, who had the ball at his feet some 40 yards from goal, saw the home glovesman off his line and sent the ball sailing over him and into the net! Clyst Valley did have the final say with Webb netting a second with 15 minutes remaining.

Webb picked up the ball in his own half and ventured forward without any of the Budleigh defenders blocking his path and the home striker then drilled the ball past a helpless Jamie Crossman in the Robins' goal.

However, despite shipping a second, it was the Robins who finished the contest as the dominant team and sub Jake Chudley was denied adding his name to the score sheet by a stunning save from home glovesman Tim Cockram.

So, an impressive all-round show sees Budleigh to a second success of the new league term.

On Saturday (September 14) they are in home action at Greenway Lane against a St Martins side that beat them 4-1 when the teams met at Exminster last month.