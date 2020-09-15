Advanced search

Tinsley and Gibbings link well as Budleigh are held in local derby at Clyst Valley

PUBLISHED: 09:28 15 September 2020

Budleigh Salterton conceded an 86th minute goal as they shared the spoils with hosts Clyst Valley when the sides met in a Scott Richards Solictors Devon League North & East fixture, writes Alan Beer.

In what was a classic ‘game of two halves’, the Robins had the better of the first half while the home side enjoyed the lion’s share of the second period.

In truth, this was not the most inspiring of encounters, but Budleigh did light up the first half with a splendid goal on 23 minutes.

Jacob Tinsley created the opportunity with a fine deep cross that was headed home by Harry Gibbings.

The home side did play 10 minutes of the first half a man down after the sin-binning of Troy Membury.

Whatever was said in the Clyst dressing room during the break clearly had an effect for the home side looked a different proposition throughout the second half!

In the 55th minute Will Kenny hit the side netting rather than working Budleigh goalkeeper Jack England and then, in the 75th minute, substitute Carl Rogers also ought to have made England work, but he blasted the ball over the bar with what was his first touch!

The goal the hosts deserved did finally arrive with four minutes remaining.

A free-kick was launched into the Budleigh area where Kenny atoned for his previous miss-direction by turning the ball home.

For Budleigh, the ‘star player’ award went to Jacob Tinsley who will, with his team mates, be in home action twice in four days with tonight’s (Wednesday) home meeting with Alphington (7.30pm) followed by a Saturday (September 19) Greenway Lane meeting with St Martins (3pm).

Speaking after the game, Budleigh boss Dan Carthew said: “I felt we controlled the first half and were the dominant team both with and without the ball, which was pleasing to see.

“We took our goal really well and credit has to go to both Jacob Tinsley and Harry Gibbings for linking well to put the ball in the back of the net.

“I must also commend Ryan Fell, who played well in defence and has had consistently good performances when he has played which he should be pleased with.”

The Robins’ boss continued: “The second half on Saturday was a case of taking our foot off the gas and we paid the price for it.”

