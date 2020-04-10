Advanced search

The Friday Sporting Quiz - how much do you know about sport?

PUBLISHED: 12:49 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:57 10 April 2020

Our regular Friday Sports Quiz

Here is the latest of our now regular FRIDAY SPORTING Quizzes.

You will find the asnwers at the foot of the page.

1. Who were Sheffield United’s opponents in the game which came to be known as the Battle of Bramall Lane?

2. In which country was golfer Thorbjorn Olesen born?

3. Which cricket ground hosted the first Test match in 1877?

4. At which Formula One grand prix would you find corners called Casino and Tabac?

5. Which League One side play their home matches at Sincil Bank?

6. Which jockey rode nine Epsom Derby winners?

7. Who did Heather Knight replace as England women’s cricket captain?

8. How many Wimbledon singles titles did Fred Perry win?

9. Where are the NBA side known as the Hawks based?

10. Who are the reigning women’s football World Cup champions?

11. Babe Ruth’s long-standing career home runs record was broken in 1973 by which player?

12. That new record stood until 2007, when it was broken by which player who still holds the title?

13. Manchester City have won five of the past seven League Cups. Which two clubs won the other two?

14. How many world titles did Michael Schumacher win with Ferrari?

15. In rugby league, who is the only player to have won the Man of Steel three times?

16. Which Gallagher Premiership team play their home games at Kingston Park?

17. The NHL’s Blue Jackets are from which US city?

18. Who rode Tiger Roll to victory in the past two Grand Nationals?

19. Who managed Tranmere when they lost to Leicester in the 2000 League Cup final?

20. What is Tyson Fury’s nickname?

21. Which three clubs in the Football League have the name Athletic?

22. Which circuit has held the most Formula 1 Grands Prix with 69?

23. How many men’s football World Cup finals have been decided on penalties?

24. In which motorsport did the Swindon Robins win the 2019 UK championship, beating the Ipswich Witches in the Grand Final?

25. Which country is snooker world number two Neil Robertson from?

26. Where were the 1984 Winter Olympics, where Torvill and Dean won gold in the ice dancing for Team GB?

27. Name the ‘Three Rs’ who starred for Brazil in the 2002 FIFA World Cup

28. Which Indian cricketer holds the record for most Test centuries?

29. Which city’s NHL team are known as the Oilers?

30. How many players are on each side in volleyball?

AND THOSE ALL IMPORTANT ANSWERS

1. West Brom; 2. Denmark; 3. Melbourne Cricket Ground; 4. Monaco; 5. Lincoln; 6. Lester Piggott; 7. Charlotte Edwards; 8. Three; 9. Atlanta; 10. United States; 11. Hank Aaron; 12. Barry Bonds; 13. Chelsea (2015) and Manchester United (2017); 14. Five; 15. Ellery Hanley; 16. Newcastle Falcons; 17. Columbus, Ohio; 18. Davy Russell; 19. John Aldridge; 20. The Gypsy King; 21. Charlton, Oldham and Wigan; 22. Monza; 23. Two (1994 and 2006); 24. Speedway; 25. Australia; 26. Sarajevo; 27. Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho; 28. Sachin Tendulkar (51); 29. Edmonton; 30. Six.

