We have put together a quiz which is all about sport in 2019. There are 104 points up for grabs - how many can you bag? Why not copy and paste the questions and print them off and get family and friends to take part in….good luck (the answers are at the foot of the page)

1. Football - Who scored the winning goal for Manchester City in their penultimate game of the 2018/19 Premier season played on May 6. Who were the opposition and what was the final score (total of three points; one for the City scorer, one for the opposition and one for the final score)

2. Football - Who scored the first goal for Liverpool in their second leg Champions League semi-final against Barcelona; what was the first leg score and what was the final score in the second leg (total of three points, one for the scorer, one for the first leg score and one for the second leg score)

3. Football - Who hosted the February final of the Asian Cup? Which two teams contested it and what was the final score (total of three points, one for each correct answer)

4. Golf - Which is the first Grand Slam event of each year - who contested the final of the 2019 competition and who was the winner (total of three points, one for the Grand Slam, one each for the two finalists

5. Darts - Who won the 2019 BDO World Professional Darts Championship, claiming a third straight win in the process, who did he beat in the final and where was the competition played. (total of three points; one for the winner, one for the runner-up and one for the location of the championships)

6. Running / Marathons - In the 2019 London Marathon who won, what nationality was the winner and who was the first UK runner home? (Three points - a point for the winner, one for country of the winner and one for the first UK runner)

7. Cricket - In the 2019 Cricket World Cupfinal - who…..

(a) Who opened the England innings?

(b) Ben Stokes top scored but who was the next highest contributor for England?

(c) Which of the England bowlers returned the best economy figures?

(d) Who was the England sub fielder who held two catches?

(e) Who top scored with the bat for New Zealand?

(f) Who bowled the super over for New Zealand?

(g) Who faced the final delivery of the super over for New Zealand?

(h) On what date was the 2019 World Cup final played?

There is a total of eight points possible with this question

8. Golf - Who won the four golf majors in 2019 - (a) The British Open (b) The US Masters (c) The US Open (d) the PGA Championship ( 4 pts maximum, one point for each correct answer)

9. Swimming - Which GB swimmer won three gold medals at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships. There were gold medals won in four events; 50m breastroke 100m breastroke; 4 x100m medley relay and which other event? Where were the championships held? (total of three points - one for the three times gold winner; 1 for the 'other' event and one for the country where the championships were held.

10. Motor Racing - Who was the runner-up to the 2019 Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton? Which race during 2019 was the 1,000th world championships, and which team's World Constructors Championship record did Mercedes beat - winning the title for the sixth year running to better the previous best fo five straight Constructors wins? (total of three points; one for championship runner-up; 1 for which Grand Prix was the 1,000th and one point for naming the Constructors championship team).

11. Rugby - In the Rugby World Cup…. (8 points available)

(a) Which team scored the first try of the 2019 World Cup group stages and who were the opposition? (2 pts)

(b) Who did England play in their first group game? (1pt)

(c) Who team got the first red card of the competition and who was it against? (2 pts)

(d) Who were the two losing semi-finalists? (2 pts)

(e) Who resigned as Australian team manager after their quarter-final defeat to

England? (1pts)

12. Speedway - Who won the Speedway of Nations in 2019; who were the runners-up; and who were the bronze medal winners? (3 pts)

13. Football - In the 2019 Champions League Liverpool beat Tottenham in the final BUT both finished second in their qualifying groups - name the two teams to finish above them (2 pts)

14. Snooker - where were the World Championships of 2019 played and who were the two finalists? (maximum of 3 points)

15. Snooker - Name the three championships that make up Snookers 'Triple Crown' and name who won each of the three in 2019 (total of six points)

16. Rowing - Where were the 2019 World Rowing Championships held? Who claimed the most gold medals and how many gold medals did GB win? (3 points - 1 for the country of the venue; 1 for the country that won the most golds and 1 for the correct number of gold medals that GB won?

17. Super Bikes - Name the GB rider crowned world champion for 2019 and what team did he ride for and which teams finished 1,2,3 in the manufacturers championship (5 points max, I point for each correct answer with three if you got the 1,2,3 in the correct order

18. Cricket - Which two teams contested the 2019 Indian Premier League final - who won and who was named Player of the Final? (4 points - one for each correct answer)

19. Football - Which two teams contested the English football EFL final at Wembley in March; who won, what was the final score and who was named the Man of the Match? (5 points - 1 for each team, one for the winners, one for the final score and one for the MoM).

20. Horse Racing - Who won the 2019 Grand National; who were the 2nd and 3rd horses; who trained the winning horse and who was the jockey that rode it to victory? (5 points max - 1 for each of the three horses, 1 for the winning jockey and 1 for the winning trainer).

21. Rowing - In the 2019 University boat race - who won the men's race and who won the women's race. Who was the Olympic gold medal winner in the winners boat and over what distance is the boat race raced? 4 pts - 1 for the winners of the men's race, 1 for the winners of the women's race, 1 for naming the Olympian and 1one for the correct race distance)

22. Rugby League - Which two teams contested the 2019 Rugby League Challenge Cup final? Who won? Where was the final played and which team has won the Challenge Cup the most times? (5 points; 1 for each of the teams; one for naming the winners, one for the venue and one for the most successful team)

23. Ice Hockey - Where were the 2019 World Ice Hockey Championships held? Who contested the final? Who won ? Which country finished third and which team finished below GB in the groups stages of the finals? (1 point for each of the finalists, one for the winners, one for the third place team and one for correctly naming the team to finish below GB in the finals group stages. (5 points in total)

25. Five straight forward questions to finish.

(a) Name the 2019 cricket county champions

(b) Name the 2019 Premier League darts winner

(c ) Name the 2019 rugby Premiership winners

(d) Name the 2019 British Grand Prix winner

(e) Name the 2019 RAC Rally winner

104 possible points ….. How many will you net?

and those all-important correct answers.....

1. Vincent Kompany scored the goal, Man City won 1-0 and the other team were Leicester City

2. Divock Origi scored the first goal in the second leg which ended 4-0 to Liverpool. The first leg was won 3-0 by Barcelona

3. The United Arab Emirates hosted the Asian Cup finals and the final ended Qatar 3, Japan 1

4. The Australian Open of 2019 was contested by Novak Djokovic (Serbia) and Rafael Nadal (Spain) with Djokovic winning 6-3, 6-2, 6-3

5. The 42nd World Championship organised by the British Darts Organisation was held, as ever, at the Lakeside Country Club at Frimley Green. The competition was won by Glen Durrant who beat Scott Waites in the final 7-3.

6. The 2019 London Marathon was won by Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya. The first UK runner home was Mo Farah who finished fourth.

7. World Cup final

(a) Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow

(b) Josh Buttler scored 59 (Ben Stokes hit 84)

(c) Chris Woakes with 4.11 (both Jofra Archer and Tim Plunkett had economy rates of 4.20)

(d) James Vince

(e) Henry Nicholls with 55

(f) Trent Boult

(g) Martin Guptill

(h) July 14

8. The 2019 British Open was won by Shane Lowry;; The US Masters was won by Tiger Woods, the US Open was won by Gary Woodland and the PGA Champiosnhip was won by Brooks Koepka

9. Adam Peaty won gold in both the 50m breastroke and the 100m breastroke before being part of the gold medal winning 4 x100m medley relay team. Gary Hunt was the other gold medal winner in the diving high board.

10. Valtteri Bottas came second to Lewis Hamilton. The Chinese Grand Prix became the 1,000th Grand Prix to be held and it was the Ferrari record that Mercedes won in terms of consecutive World Constructors Championship wins.

11. (a) Kirill Golosnitsky of Russia scored against Japan after four minutes, the fastest ever first try of a World Cup.

(b) England opened up with a 35-3 win over Tonga

(c ) John Quill of the USA got the first red card of the finals in the game v England - it was given for a shoulder charge to the head of England's Owen Farrell.

(d) New Zealand (lost 19-7 to England) and Wales (lost 19-16 to South Africa)

(e) Michael Cheika resigned as Australia manager after the last eight defeat to England

12. The 2019 Speedway of Nations was the second FIM Speedway of Nations. The competition consisted of two race-off events and a two-legged final. The event was won by Russia for the second consecutive year. They beat Poland in the Grand Final with Australia taking the bronze medal.

13. Barcelona finished six points clear of Spurs in group B and PSG finished two points better off than Liverpool in group C.

14. The 2019 World Championships were held, as ever, at the Crucible, Sheffield, UK and the finalists were Judd Trump and John Higgins with Trump winning 18-9.

15. The Triple Crown in Snooker comprises of (a) The UK Championships; (b) The Masters and (c) The World Championships. In 2019 (a) was won by Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump won the other two (- six points available - I for each of the three competitions and one for each winner - if you got Judd Trump twice that is two points.

16. Rowing - the 2019 World Championships were held in Ottensheim, Austria; New Zealand won the most medals - FOUR and GB won two gold medals and they both came in the mixed/para events.

17. (a) Jonathan Rea of Kawaski was the champion. As for the manufacturers championship, the 1,2,3 was winners, Kawasaki, 2nd Dukati, 3rd Yamaha

18. The 2019 Indian Premier League final was won by Mumbai Indians who defeated Chennai Super Kings by one run. The Man of the Match winner was Mumbai player Jasprit Bumrah for his spell of two for 14, in his four overs.

19. The 2019 EFL Cup final was contested by Portsmouth and Sunderland, the game ended 2-2 and then Portsmouth won the trophy after a penalty shoot-out and the Man of the Match award went to Pompey player Matthew Clarke (5 points in total - 1 for each team, one for the score, one for the winning team and one for the Man of the Match winner).

20. The 2019 Grand National was won by Tiger Roll, second was Magic of Light and third was Rathvinden. The winning jockey was Davy Russell and the winning trainer was Gordon Elliott

21. The 2019 University boat race was won by Cambridge who won BOTH the men's and ladies races. In the Cambridge boat was Olympian James Cracknell and the distance the boat race is raced over is 4.2 miles.

22. The 2019 Rugby League Challenge Cup was won Warrington Wolves.who beat St Helens 18-4 in the final played at Wembley Stadium on August 24. Wigan are the most successful club in the history of the competition, winning the cup 19 times.

23. The 2019 World Ice Hockey finals were held in Bratislava, Slovakia. Finland were crowned world champions after a 3-1 final win over Canada and Russia took third place. GB finished second bottom in group A with France the only team to finish below them.

24. The five 2019 winners

(a) Name the 2019 cricket county champions were Essex

(b) Name the 2019 Premier League darts winner was Michael van Gerwen

(c ) Name the 2019 rugby Premiership winners were Saracens

(d) Name the 2019 British Grand Prix winner was Lewis Hamilton

(e) Name the 2019 RAC Rally winner was Marty McCormack

Maximum possible points - 104. How many did you score _______________