Tett and Morrey see Budleigh to win at Otterton

Ref mhsp 14 17TI 0258. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Budleigh Salterton Reserves chalked up a superb 2-1 success when they made the short trip to Otterton to contest a Macron Devon and Exeter League Division Three derby fixture, writes SpursTom.

What made the win all the more impressive was the fact that the Robins’ player-manager, Gareth Davies, lost one of his key players to a first team call-up just hours before the start, but the team responded superbly to this setback by delivering a terrific all-round show to ensure they ended a run of five straight defeats to start the new year with a victory.

Otterton played down the slope in the first half and enjoyed the lion’s share of the ball, but their scoring opportunities were restricted by the combative Budleigh defence, plus a couple of brilliant saves by the returning Simon Savage in the Robins’ goal. There was also an amazing goal-line clearance by Gareth Davies to deny former Budleigh players Karl Riddell from giving the home side the lead.

It was not all one-way, though, and home player-boss Danny Marish made a smart save to deny Budleigh the game’s opening goal.

However, the first half did eventually yield a goal with Kevin Pit heading Otterton in front minutes before half-time.

The Robins made a flying start to the second half and were denied an equaliser in the early exchanges by a wonderful save from Marish.

Budleigh continued to play on the front foot and it was no more than they deserved when, in the 68th minute, Mark Tett levelled things up with a smart finish.

Otterton hit back and always looked a threat on the counter with their impressive midfield being orchestrated superbly by the long-serving Simon Tully.

Eleven minutes from time Gareth Morrey, making a rare start for the Robins, rifled home what proved to be the winning goal.

Referee Peter Avery handled the game very well, keeping things flowing as much as possible. Both sides need to be congratulated for their part in a well contested local derby.

The next two league fixtures for Budleigh Salterton Reserves are tough ones for they host Lympstone this Saturday (January 12) and then entertain University the following Saturday with both games kicking off at 3pm.