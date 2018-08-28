Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Tett and Morrey see Budleigh to win at Otterton

PUBLISHED: 08:49 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:49 07 January 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Budleigh Salterton Reserves chalked up a superb 2-1 success when they made the short trip to Otterton to contest a Macron Devon and Exeter League Division Three derby fixture, writes SpursTom.

What made the win all the more impressive was the fact that the Robin’s player-manager Gareth Davies lost one of his key players to a first team call-up just hours before the start, but the team responded superbly to this setback by delivering a terrific all-round show to ensure they ended a run of five straight defeats to start the new year with a victory.

Otterton played down the slope in the first half and enjoyed the lions share of the ball, but their scoring opportunities were restricted by the combative Budleigh defence, plus a couple of brilliant saves by the returning Simon Savage in the Robins’ goal. There was also an amazing goal-line clearance by Gareth Davies to deny former Budleigh players Karl Riddell from giving the home side the lead.

It was not all one-way though and home player-boss Danny Marish made a smart save to deny Budleigh the game’s opening goal.

However, the first half did eventually yield a goal with Kevin Pit heading Otterton in front minutes before half-time.

The Robins’ made a flying start to the second half and were denied an equaliser in the early exchanges by a wonderful save from Marish.

Budleigh continued to play on the front foot and it was no more than they deserved when, in the 68th minute, Mark Tett levelled things up with a smart finish.

Otterton hit back and always looked a threat on the counter with their impressive midfield being orchestrated superbly by the long-serving Simon Tully.

Eleven minutes from time Gareth Morrey, making a rare start for the Robins’ rifled home what proved to be the winning goal.

Referee Peter Avery handled the game very well, keeping things flowing as much as possible. Both sides need to be congratulated for their part in a well contested local derby.

The next two league fixtures for Budleigh Salterton Reserves are tough ones for they host Lympstone this Saturday (January 12) and then entertain University the following Saturday with both games kicking off at 3pm.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Exmouth Journal visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Exmouth Journal staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Exmouth Journal account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Two cars deliberately set on fire in Topsham

The fires occured in Holman Way. Picture: Google

Denny delights as Exmouth Town start 2019 with superb all-round team performance

Exmouth at home to Bodmin. Ref exsp 52 18TI 7440. Picture: Terry Ife

Brexit deal ‘will go to the wire’, says East Devon MP

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.

Community health hub bids for share of supermarket funding

Work being done in Budleigh Salterton Health Hub's garden. Picture: BSHH

Exmouth play parks to get enhancements after council pledges £1 million district-wide

A play park in Brixnigton, Exmouth. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Most Read

Toddler who went missing after car theft in Manor Park is found safe and well

Toddler snatched in Manor Park car theft ‘may have been given extra clothing by thief’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man, 26, fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Newham Council calls public meeting as police urged to intervene in repairs division’s shocking overspend

#includeImage($article, 225)

Renewed appeals to find missing mum who disappeared with just her phone and £3 eight months ago

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Tett and Morrey see Budleigh to win at Otterton

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Rising houses prices in East Devon ‘set to rise further’

Brexit 'is the elephant in the room' for the UK housing market. Picture: Petr Kratochvil.

Exmouth play parks to get enhancements after council pledges £1 million district-wide

A play park in Brixnigton, Exmouth. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Brexit deal ‘will go to the wire’, says East Devon MP

East Devon MP, Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Wikimedia.

Denny delights as Exmouth Town start 2019 with superb all-round team performance

Exmouth at home to Bodmin. Ref exsp 52 18TI 7440. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists