Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, August 3

Ashleigh Barty PA Wire/PA Images

With grassroots football stepping up preparations for the 2020-21 season, why not celebrate with another sporting quiz.

Here are some of the latest posers from Press Association, with the answers at the bottom. No cheating!

1. Where do NBA side the Pelicans call home?

2. Which club finished third in the just-completed LaLiga season?

3. And who won that league’s Golden Boot?

4. Which nation did Ryan Ten Doeschate represent in cricket?

5. Who has the equal-highest number of wins, and the highest number of second placings, in the US PGA Championship?

6. Who holds the record for most dismissals effected by an England wicketkeeper?

7. England set a record score in beating Italy in a Six Nations match in 2001. What figure did they reach?

8. Which tennis stadium is the world’s largest?

9. Who is the only horse to have won Goodwood’s Sussex Stakes more than once?

10. Who holds the title of the oldest Formula 1 World Champion?

11. Who did Ashleigh Barty beat in last year’s French Open final?

12. Who did Germany beat in the final of Euro 96?

13. Jonny Wilkinson represented which two clubs during a 17-year career?

14. Which English Football League team are known as “Cod Army”?

15. Who won the 2019 British Formula 1 Grand Prix?

16. Who is New Zealand’s all-time leading scorer in Rugby World Cups?

17. Which racecourse is home to the Rowley Mile?

18. Which two Australian cricketers share that country’s record for most Test matches played?

19. Who replaced Ian Botham as England captain when he stood down from the role during the 1981 Ashes?

20. Who is the only Argentinian to win the US Open in golf?

21. How many teams competed in League One in 2019-20?

22. Which club were confirmed as League One champions last season after it ended prematurely due to the pandemic?

23. Which current Arsenal striker began his career at Lyon?

24. Name the first British team Gunners manager Mikel Arteta played for.

25. Who were the first African side to reach the quarter-finals at the World Cup?

26. Billie Jean King beat which player in the 1973 Battle of the Sexes?

27. Which country made just their second Rugby Union World Cup appearance in Japan 2019?

28. Australia lock Rob Simmons has recently signed for London Irish. At which Super Rugby side did he begin his career?

29. In which sport is part of the playing surface referred to as the ‘back alley’?

30. Where will Super Bowl 55 be played in February 2021?

Answers: 1. New Orleans; 2. Atletico Madrid; 3. Lionel Messi; 4. Holland; 5. Jack Nicklaus (5 wins, four seconds); 6. Alan Knott (269); 7. 80; 8. Flushing Meadows’ Arthur Ashe Stadium (23,771 seats); 9. Frankel; 10. Juan Fangio (46 years old when he won in 1957); 11. Marketa Vondrousova; 12. Czech Republic; 13. Newcastle and Toulon; 14. Fleetwood; 15. Lewis Hamilton; 16. Dan Carter; 17. Newmarket; 18. Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting, on 168; 19. Mike Brearley; 20. Angel Cabrera; 21. 23 (after Bury were expelled over unpaid debts); 22. Coventry; 23. Alexandre Lacazette; 24. Rangers; 25. Cameroon; 26. Bobby Riggs; 27. Russia; 28. Queensland Reds; 29. Badminton; 30. Tampa, Florida.