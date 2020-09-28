Sutton nets as Town thirds are beaten at Sidmouth

Goal! Archant

Exmouth Town third team went down 7-1 on their visit to Sidmouth Town fourth team for a Joma League game.

Town, fielding a new back line fell a goal down inside five minutes.

Injury to Corey Taylor led to Tom Pearson being introduced from the bench and a reshuffle saw Sam Cox move to the wing with Jay Sutton joining Callum Ludrum up front. The switch worked and, 10 minutes before the break Sutton struck to make it 1-1. Moments later Pearson rifled the ball over and then, just before the break, the home side scored on the break to lead 2-1.

An early second half injury to Cox saw him replaced by Joe Stevens and then Max Reader replaced Sam O’Dell.

More injury woe struck with goalkeeper Archie Clements limping out of the action and left back Dylan Williams took over in goal. All the shuffling of positions and formation took its toll and the home side scored five unanswered second half goals.

There were lots of positives from the new addition to the team and the Barton Cars Man of the Match award went to Jay Sutton who would surely have had a hat-trick on another day!