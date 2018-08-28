Super Savage and fine all-round team show sees Budleigh Reserves to derby win

Budleigh Salterton Reserves served up arguably the Macron League ‘surprise result of the day’ when they defeated a Lympstone side that had, before the meeting at Greenway Lane, lost just one of their previous eight Division Three games, writes SpursTom.

The 1-0 win for the Robins completed a highly satisfactory seven days for the previous weekend they had won another ‘local derby’ with victory over Otterton.

It was a confident Lympstone who started brightly and it needed a smart save from Budleigh goalkeeper Simon Savage before they then blazed a penalty high over the Greenway Lane bar in a frenetic opening six minutes!

However, having successfully weathered the early pressure, Budleigh grew into the game and, with Mark Tett, Adam Barlow, Gareth Davies, Elliot Mann and Peter Wright combing effectively in midfield to contest every ball, half-time arrived with the game still seeking its first goal.

It was Budleigh who made a flying start to the second period. They first broke up a Lympstone attack before mounting a counter. A precise chip over the defence found young Elliot Mann, who seemed to have lost his opportunity by not shooting, but, with the presence of striker Morgan Johnson causing a distraction, the ball came back to Mann ands this time he put his foot through the ball to send it arrowing beyond the outstretched arm of the Lympstone glovesman and into the bottom left hand corner of the net.

The visiting side were clearly stung and they responded by upping the tempo of their game. However, the Robins back line of Matt Tett, Jordan Bennington, James Leaper and Liam Dickinson closed ranks to put in a terrific collective shift that effectively ‘shut the door’ on any Lympstone hopes of finding an equaliser. When the back line were breached it was Budleigh Man of the Match, goalkeeper Savage, who made three particularly outstanding saves, the last one coming in the closing stages – a save that left players from both teams wondering ‘how did he keep that one out’!

The Robins almost snatched a last gasp second when substitute Tom Christian went close.

The next test for this resurgent Robins team is Saturday’s Greenway Lane meeting with a University side that beat them soundly before Christmas.