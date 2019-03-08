Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Super Saturday for local teams with wins for Exmouth Town and both Exmouth and Withycombe RFC

PUBLISHED: 17:12 14 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:12 14 September 2019

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Archant

The second Saturday of September was certainly a good one for Exmouth Town, Exmouth RFC and Withycombe RFC as all three claimed wins, Town in the FA Vase and both the Cockles and Withy in their respective league matches.

Exmouth Town powered into the first round proper of the 2019/20 FA Vase with a 5-1 win at fellow Toolstation Western League side Cadbury Heath.

While Town were comfortably making their way in their game the Cockles were busy racking up their highest league win for over a decade as they thrashed hosts Launceston 76-24 with winger Matt Ryan scoring five tries.

Withycombe also made a winning start to life in the Devon One division, scoring eight tries in their opening game, beating hosts Buckfastleigh 40-19.

Most Read

Urine odour and too busy to call a GP – damning report reveals Exmouth care home’s failings

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Judge tells Royal Marine to repay £51k loot or go to jail

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Man hospitalised after assault in Exmouth

Police are investigating burglaries at two stables.

Woman taken to hospital after road traffic incident on A376

A road traffic incident in Exmouth Road by The Saddlers.

DJ duo’s joy as debut music video viewed by thousands in 48 hours

J4cked have released their debut music video. Picture: George Harding

Most Read

Urine odour and too busy to call a GP – damning report reveals Exmouth care home’s failings

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Judge tells Royal Marine to repay £51k loot or go to jail

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Man hospitalised after assault in Exmouth

Police are investigating burglaries at two stables.

Woman taken to hospital after road traffic incident on A376

A road traffic incident in Exmouth Road by The Saddlers.

DJ duo’s joy as debut music video viewed by thousands in 48 hours

J4cked have released their debut music video. Picture: George Harding

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Rickard and High net doubles as Exmouth Town win FA Vase tie at Cadbury Heath

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0143. Picture: Terry Ife

Cockles in try fest at Launceston - Highest scoring win in a decade for the Cockles!

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

Super Saturday for local teams with wins for Exmouth Town and both Exmouth and Withycombe RFC

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Record-breaking ticket sales for Budleigh Literary Festival

The marquee at the literary festival. Picture: Alex Walton

Independents’ Day: Lyme Bay Auctions – if it’s in the blood, do it!

Simon and Susie Watson with their son Max at Lyme Bay Auctions. Ref edr 31 19TI 9214. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists