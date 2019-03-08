Super Saturday for local teams with wins for Exmouth Town and both Exmouth and Withycombe RFC

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY Archant

The second Saturday of September was certainly a good one for Exmouth Town, Exmouth RFC and Withycombe RFC as all three claimed wins, Town in the FA Vase and both the Cockles and Withy in their respective league matches.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmouth Town powered into the first round proper of the 2019/20 FA Vase with a 5-1 win at fellow Toolstation Western League side Cadbury Heath.

While Town were comfortably making their way in their game the Cockles were busy racking up their highest league win for over a decade as they thrashed hosts Launceston 76-24 with winger Matt Ryan scoring five tries.

Withycombe also made a winning start to life in the Devon One division, scoring eight tries in their opening game, beating hosts Buckfastleigh 40-19.