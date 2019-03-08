Advanced search

Striker Chidgey impresses as Exmouth Town thirds make it four wins from four

PUBLISHED: 12:40 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:40 30 September 2019

Harry Dunn receiving the MOM for Town thirds after the win over Bradninch. Picture ETF

Harry Dunn receiving the MOM for Town thirds after the win over Bradninch. Picture ETF

Archant

Exmouth Town thirds duly made it four wins from four Macron League Eight outings, but they had to work hard before edging out citing Bradninch 5-4.

Town made a confident start and striker Rob Chidgey fired over just four minutes in before, at the other end of the pitch, Town glovesman Nick Sear was untroubled by a Bradninch free0kick that had been awarded in a promising position.

The deadlock was broken from Town's second corner of the contest with Chidgey cleverly setting up team captain Mat Peligry to fire home. Bradninch then missed a glorious opportunity to level before, with seven minutes of the first half remaining, Chidgey got clear before tucking the ball home. Scorer then turned provider, setting up Dylan Lascelles to make it three and it would have been four at the break but for a linesman's flag ruling out another Chidgey 'goal'.

The second half saw Town continue to dominate, but they did not take their chances and they shipped a goal when a Bradninch cross was headed past Sear by his own central defender - Jordan Horne! The visitors got a second goal before Town made changes with striker Charlie Tate taking over from winger Wayne Boddy while Lascelles dropped into a deeper role and Tate made an immediate impression, scoring to make it 4-2.

Bradninch bagged a third with 15 minutes to go before, after more changes with Harry Dunn taking over from a tiring Kian Newton on the wing and Ben Vine coming on to make his Town debut for another defender, Mark Upcott and it was Dunn who got on the end of a sweeping team move to make it 5-3.

In an end-to-end game, Bradninch scored a fourth, but Town were not to be denied and closed the game out to make it four wins fro four.

Craig Higham made an impressive debut for Town, but they did suffer more injury woes when centre back Nathan Stewart limped off late on with what, at first glance, looks to be a ligament injury.

