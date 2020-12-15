World’s strangest sports

Extreme ironing is sport at its best Archant

The bizarre extremes of competition

As the world of sport creeps back into our lives, there are some competitive events that deserve a closer look.

Take, for example, Extreme Ironing.

Like all the great sports, Extreme Ironing originated in the UK and basically sees a crinkled shirt given the proper treatment in caves, forests, waterfalls etc.

The contribution from Finland is Wife Carrying, which does it exactly what it says on the tin, and the winners gets the weight of their wife in beer. Underwater Hockey, meanwhile, is played of floor of a swimming pool and also known as Octopush.

Zorbing is a game that involves placing the ‘athlete’ into an over-sized hamster exercise ball and rolling them down a hill.

The next one requires a strong nose, and stomach. Bog Snorkelling involves swimming through a peat bog with a snorkel and flippers, with competitors only allowed to propel themselves using the flippers alone.

Chess Boxing is just brilliant.

It is a hybrid between the tactical genius of chess and the physical art of boxing. Victory can be achieved by one of two outcomes: knockout or checkmate.

Starting in California, Dog Surfing is all about the bonding between dog and owner.

The sport of Unicycle Polo actively encourages competitors to engage in colourful language and one alcoholic beverage ‘must’ be consumed prior to every match.

Harry Potter brought us many things, and Quidditch has been given a muggle twist, with players holding a broomstick between their legs while attempting to hurl balls through round hoops.

Kabaddi used to feature on mainstream TV and a popular sport in South Asia that combines wrestling with good old-fashioned tag and players holding their breath.

A major sport in Afghanistan, Buzkashi translates as ‘Goat Dragging’, and involves players mounted on horses with the aim to drag a goat carcass through obstacles before throwing it into a circle at the other end of the course.

From Japan, we bring you Bo-Taoshi, a sport that involves 75 players on each side and used as a training exercise in the military. The attacking team must bring a wooden pole down to a designated angle and the defending team must stop them.

The wonderful world of sport.