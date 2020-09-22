Advanced search

Stone and Rawlings net as Town U12s open campaign with win at West Hill

PUBLISHED: 14:54 22 September 2020

Archant

Exmouth Under-12s launched a new Exeter & District Youth League campaign with a 2-1 win away at West Hill.

The Town youngsters took a while to settle into some form of rhythm and, during their indifferent start, they fell behind after the defence were guilty of ‘ball watching’ at a throw in.

The response from Town was good and, leading into half-time both Jenson Skinner and George Stone were denied by smart saves from the home glovesman.

During the interval, the Town U12 asked their team to ‘offer up more’ and they began the second half with renewed vigour.

Indeed, early in the half, parity was restored when Stone drilled the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

Five minutes later, after a period of sustained pressure, Cameron Rawlings latched onto a through-ball before, from the halfway line, outpaced the home defenders before calmly passing the ball into the net.

In a good all-round display, there were stand-out contributions from skipper William Esson and goal scorer George Stone while Jack Nicks added much needed aggression when he came on and goalkeeper Bill Geis made a fantastic late save to ensure that Town took the points.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Stone and Rawlings net as Town U12s open campaign with win at West Hill

Kelsall strike sees Budleigh U16s to winning start in league campaign

East Budleigh edged out in local derby

Football on pitch

Knott at the double in Town U16s win at Okehampton

East Devon Golf Club’s Captains’ Charity Day raises over £16,000

The Band that played at the ED Golf Club Captains Day Picture EDGC