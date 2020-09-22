Stone and Rawlings net as Town U12s open campaign with win at West Hill

Exmouth Under-12s launched a new Exeter & District Youth League campaign with a 2-1 win away at West Hill.

The Town youngsters took a while to settle into some form of rhythm and, during their indifferent start, they fell behind after the defence were guilty of ‘ball watching’ at a throw in.

The response from Town was good and, leading into half-time both Jenson Skinner and George Stone were denied by smart saves from the home glovesman.

During the interval, the Town U12 asked their team to ‘offer up more’ and they began the second half with renewed vigour.

Indeed, early in the half, parity was restored when Stone drilled the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

Five minutes later, after a period of sustained pressure, Cameron Rawlings latched onto a through-ball before, from the halfway line, outpaced the home defenders before calmly passing the ball into the net.

In a good all-round display, there were stand-out contributions from skipper William Esson and goal scorer George Stone while Jack Nicks added much needed aggression when he came on and goalkeeper Bill Geis made a fantastic late save to ensure that Town took the points.