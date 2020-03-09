Steve Perryman MBE talk at Budleigh enjoyed by all

Some of the people who took in a wonderful talk from Steve Perryman MBE at the Budleigh Salterton Health and Wellbeing Hub. Picture; SPURSTOM Archant

The weather may have prevented the watching of much local football lately, but it could not stop a group of us attending a 'Talk Sport' meeting last Wednesday morning writes SpursTom.

Steve Perryman MBE with SpursTom. Picture: SPURSTOM Steve Perryman MBE with SpursTom. Picture: SPURSTOM

The meeting was held at the Westbank-run, Budleigh Health and Wellbeing Hub situated in Budleigh Salterton.

It is one of the newer activities being held there and is organized by Mark Brown, who is the activity and volunteer co-ordinator Westbank, under the guidance of the Hub's manager, Mark Jobson.

To the delight of Spurs fans Mark Brown and yours truly (Conrad Thomas aka SpursTom), Steve Perryman MBE, Tottenham Hotspurs most league appearance player (655), agreed to be the special guest Speaker on this occasion, with it all taking place in an informal atmosphere, just a small group listening and interacting with Steve, whilst having refreshments.

Steve spoken firstly of his work as an assistant manager, and then a manager in Japan, where though he never mastered the language as his wife and daughters did, he grew to have great respect for people there and the country, what was noticeable to him was the pride taken in the cleanliness (no dropped litter!).

He talked about his playing days and those who had a great influence on his career, beginning with his parents.

His eldest brother, who tried to get him to join West Ham who had World Cup heroes Bobby Moore, Geoff Hurst and Martin Peters, plus Ron Greenwood as their manager at the time.

His joining Tottenham Hotspurs as a youth, working under the great Bill Nicholson and Keith Burkinshaw, the players he played alongside and against in those 19 years at the club.

Plus, some of the characters of the game during his illustrious career both on and off the field.

It was a very interesting and enjoyable two hours with a very friendly and down to earth Steve.

What was surprising afterwards, he was introduced to Arsenal supporter Rob Beach, assistant head of Café @the Hub, who not only prepared the refreshments, but it turned out decades ago Steve presented the then 14-year-old Rob with a footballing award, at Edmonton, London, which between them they both recollected/remembered.