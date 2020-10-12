Advanced search

Steer sparkles as Exmouth Spartans net first win of league term

PUBLISHED: 12:47 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:47 12 October 2020

Exmouth Spartans bounced back to winning ways with a Joma Devon & Exeter League Division One East 3-0 win over Honiton Town Reserves.

Spartans player-manager Alex Coull opted for some tactical; changes following defeats to Lyme Regis (0-1) and Tipton St John (2-7) and shuffled his team around.

It clearly worked as, from the first whistle, Spartans were bright and enjoyed lots of early possession.

Spartans had a great chance to open the scoring when they were awarded a penalty, but the Honiton goalkeeper made a fine save to keep out skipper Rob Welsman’s spot kick.

However, Spartans did indeed take the lead their enterprising approach deserved with Luke Bradford scoring after good approach play from Tom Steer.

Provider the turned scorer with Steer arrowing a superb strike into the Honiton net to make it 2-0.

The third goal arrived just before the break with the award of a second penalty and this time Welsman made no mistake to send his team into the interval with a 3-0 lead.

The second half carried on much the same with the Spartans staying very organised, continuing to control the game and enjoying a lot of possession!

It was not all one-way though and the Spartans back line proved equal to the best intent of the Honiton strike force to reach full-time with the clean sheet score line their efforts deserved.

