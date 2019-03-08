Steer nets a hat-trick as Exmouth Town win well at Cribbs

Exmouth Town returned to Toolstation Western League action for the first time since August as they won 4-0 at Cribbs.

Indeed, since an August 21, 1-0 top flight league defeat in a midweek game at Plymouth Parkway, Town have been engaged in six cup ties across three competitions - hence the fact that the game at Cribbs was their first league match for a period of 31 days!

It took Town just six minutes to get ahead and it was a superb goal too! Ace High did the initial work and, when he picked out Ben Steer, the former Plymouth Argyle youngster rifled the ball into the top corner.

That one special goal was all that separated the sides at half-time, but within five minutes of the re-start the match was over as a contest with Town 3-0 up after goals from High and a second from Steer.

It was Steer who rounded off the scoring, completing his hat-trick in the process as Town sealed a 4-0 win to move to ninth in the table. They have played only four league games so far, three fewer than table-topping Plymouth Parkway, who are seven points better off than the Southern Road men.

Four of the next six Toolstation Western League games will be home games for Town as, after Saturday's, they are away to bottom side Wellington, home to Street, away to 13th placed Keynsham and then home in successive Southern Road games against Tavistock and Brislington before they end October with as Les Phillips Cup tie against Plymouth Parkway. They also have an October 12 home game against Portland United in the FA Vase and so, from Saturday, Town will play eight games in 32 days!

Town were in action last night (Tuesday) with a Devon St Lukes Bowl tie at Cully Rangers - check out how they got on now at www.exmouthjournal.co.uk

● Cully Rangers were in action last Saturday with a league game at Brixham.

They drew 2-2 which probably represents a 'decent result' given that they ended the game with nine men after picking up two red cards!