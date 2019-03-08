Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Steer nets a hat-trick as Exmouth Town win well at Cribbs

PUBLISHED: 10:40 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:41 25 September 2019

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth Town returned to Toolstation Western League action for the first time since August as they won 4-0 at Cribbs.

Indeed, since an August 21, 1-0 top flight league defeat in a midweek game at Plymouth Parkway, Town have been engaged in six cup ties across three competitions - hence the fact that the game at Cribbs was their first league match for a period of 31 days!

It took Town just six minutes to get ahead and it was a superb goal too! Ace High did the initial work and, when he picked out Ben Steer, the former Plymouth Argyle youngster rifled the ball into the top corner.

That one special goal was all that separated the sides at half-time, but within five minutes of the re-start the match was over as a contest with Town 3-0 up after goals from High and a second from Steer.

It was Steer who rounded off the scoring, completing his hat-trick in the process as Town sealed a 4-0 win to move to ninth in the table. They have played only four league games so far, three fewer than table-topping Plymouth Parkway, who are seven points better off than the Southern Road men.

Four of the next six Toolstation Western League games will be home games for Town as, after Saturday's, they are away to bottom side Wellington, home to Street, away to 13th placed Keynsham and then home in successive Southern Road games against Tavistock and Brislington before they end October with as Les Phillips Cup tie against Plymouth Parkway. They also have an October 12 home game against Portland United in the FA Vase and so, from Saturday, Town will play eight games in 32 days!

Town were in action last night (Tuesday) with a Devon St Lukes Bowl tie at Cully Rangers - check out how they got on now at www.exmouthjournal.co.uk

● Cully Rangers were in action last Saturday with a league game at Brixham.

They drew 2-2 which probably represents a 'decent result' given that they ended the game with nine men after picking up two red cards!

Most Read

Exmouth couple caught up in Thomas Cook collapse chaos

Natalie and Robert Shaw on holiday in Crete. Picture: Natalie Shaw

Proposed tariff increase at three Exmouth car parks ‘fleecing’ motorists, says angry councillor

Exmouth's London Inn car park. Photo: Paul Strange.

Loss of free Budleigh car park would ‘kill’ town’s economy

Budleigh's free car park

Police investigating serious sex attack in Exmouth arrest man

Pictures of the scene that has been cordoned off by police, investigation a serious sexual assault. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Budleigh beach huts targeted in weekend vandalism attack

Beach hut vandalism on Budleigh seafront. Picture: Abi Spence

Most Read

Exmouth couple caught up in Thomas Cook collapse chaos

Natalie and Robert Shaw on holiday in Crete. Picture: Natalie Shaw

Proposed tariff increase at three Exmouth car parks ‘fleecing’ motorists, says angry councillor

Exmouth's London Inn car park. Photo: Paul Strange.

Loss of free Budleigh car park would ‘kill’ town’s economy

Budleigh's free car park

Police investigating serious sex attack in Exmouth arrest man

Pictures of the scene that has been cordoned off by police, investigation a serious sexual assault. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Budleigh beach huts targeted in weekend vandalism attack

Beach hut vandalism on Budleigh seafront. Picture: Abi Spence

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Withycombe ladies well beaten at Minehead

KC Williams on her way to scoring the Withy try in the defeat at Minehead Barbarians. Picture WRFC

Ryan James takes Exe Hammer honours for second successive year

Paddle boarders at the start of the 2019 Exe Hammer. Picture BAXTER BRADFORD

Brixington Blues Under-11s make winning start to new league season

Action from the Brixington Blues U11 win over Pinhoe Spartans. Picture BBFC

Steer nets a hat-trick as Exmouth Town win well at Cribbs

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Spartans net first clean-sheet win of the season

Goal!
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists