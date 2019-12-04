Steer and Harris net as Town make it a perfect 10 in terms of home games this season

When Exmouth Town played their home game last Saturday against Shepton Mallet it was only their third league game of the season on a Saturday - and their first game at home on a Saturday - in any competition since their FA Vase match against Portland United way back on October 12, writes John Dibsdall.

Town player Dave Rowe with club president John DIbsdall who is presenting the skipper with his Man of the Match award after the 2-1 win over Shepton Mallet. Picture MARTIN COOK Town player Dave Rowe with club president John DIbsdall who is presenting the skipper with his Man of the Match award after the 2-1 win over Shepton Mallet. Picture MARTIN COOK

Despite a late scare, Town recorded a 2-1 win, their ninth straight win at home in all competitions this season.

Another healthy crowd of 171 witnessed proceedings and, to put this into context, only 105 saw the Devon Derby in the FA Vase as Town's conquerors, Tavistock, went down 2-1 at home to Buckland Athletic.

Despite a strong swirling wind that threatened to mar the game as a spectacle, both sides adapted well to the conditions with Town controlling the first half with the visitors coming back strong after the break.

Town thought they had opened the scoring after 10 minutes, but the referee overruled his assistant and awarded a free-kick for offside. Three minutes later Town should have scored after fine wing play by Ben Steer had set up Callum Shipton, but his effort was blazed over the bar.

As Town increased the pressure Aarron Denny raced clear and seemed to be clipped by the 'keeper, but he stayed on his feet and his shot from a narrow angle was cleared.

Robbie Powell, who had been a virtual spectator in the home goal, was forced into action to make a fine save before Town scored the goal their play deserved on 36 minutes.

A free-kick from all of 30 yards by Jordan Harris had the 'keeper scrambling and when he failed to hold the ball Steer reacted quickest to force home the loose ball.

For the first 20 minutes of the second half, 'The Mallet' enjoyed the majority of possession without really threatening to score and it needed a brilliant save from their custodian to deny Adam Bilcock from doubling the lead on 65 minutes.

Town's second goal duly arrived with six minutes remaining, Harris converting a measured cross from Denny, but Town then conceded a headed goal from a corner kick as the clock ticked into added time.

However, Town held on to achieve their ninth win from their last 11 games played and climb to fifth in the table, but know they will be in for a tough ride when the sides meet again next Tuesday evening.

Before then Town make their third attempt to play their League cup tie against the holders, Plymouth Parkway, this evening (Wednesday) and then on Saturday another tough test awaits as the in-form and third placed Hallen visit Southern Road having won their last seven games in all competitions. Kick-off on Saturday is 3pm.