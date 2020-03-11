Standen nets first half hat-trick as Exmouth United Under-11s win well at Whipton

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth United Under-11s powered to a 7-1 success when they travelled to Whipton for their latest Exeter & District Youth League action.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In a dominant start to the contest, united opened the scoring with a superb passing move that ended with Will Standen the scorer.

Scorer then turned provider with a Standen assist for a Tommy Barrow goal and the lively Standen netted again before a Reuben Stock corner was turned home by Harry O'Donnell to make it 4-0.

The home side hit back and, after making some smart saves, United glovesman Tate Ferreday was eventually beaten.

However, the four-goal margin was swiftly restored with Standen completing a first half hat-trick.

After the break, George Rowbury showed his strength in the middle of the park with some great tackles while Will Palfrey seemed to cover every blade of grass on the pitch and it was from a Palfrey cross that was tucked away by Morgan Pratt to make it 6-1.

Some tactical substitutes allowed a number of United players to experience new roles, the defensive duo of Thomas Brooking and Nathan Briggs, which had prevented much of the long ball tactics was changed up, with Brooking finding himself in a more central role. The switch brought an immediate reward with Brooking linking up with Leo French, who struck a sweet shot on the edge of the box over the top of the Whipton keeper to complete the scoring.