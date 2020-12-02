Sports reading for Christmas

Christmas is now just a few weeks away, but there is still time to find some great books for sports lovers.

Whether you’re interested in golf, boxing, cycling or motor racing, there are plenty of options to consider.

The Ryder Cup: The Complete History of Golf’s Greatest Competition is a beautifully illustrated book that tells the story of a great tournament, from its humble beginnings in 1927.

It looks at the introduction of European golfers into what had been the Great Britain & Ireland team in the late 1970s to the titanic, see-saw struggles of the modern day and is a definitive chronicling of the history of a global sporting event.

Just as thorough is The Ultimate Encyclopaedia of Boxing, by Harry Mullan, Bob Mee and Matt Bozeat.

The comprehensive single volume illustrated work of boxing reference covers all aspects of the sport since its rise from the days of illegal big-money challenge matches to the multi-million dollar televised show of today.

Fully revised and updated to include all the world title fights up to March 2020, there are new biographies and features on the recent big changes in the sport.

With the 2020 season drawing to a close and Lewis Hamilton now a seven-time world champion, motorsport fans might well have an eye on Formula 1; The Official History by Maurice Hamilton.

Described as a beautifully illustrated history of the sport, it traces the Drivers’ World Championship decade by decade from its first race in May 1950 through all 70 subsequent campaigns.

It is a fantastic celebration of one of the world’s most popular, spectacular and glamorous sports.

Finally, with the 2020 edition having produced some late drama on mainland Europe this summer, The Official Tour De France Road Cycling Training Guide by Paul Knott taps into the minds of riders, coaches and experts who have experienced or raced Le Tour first hand.

It gives amateur cyclists the insider knowledge on how to adapt their training, nutrition and mental preparation for potentially their toughest day out on a bike.

There can surely be no better way for a sports lover to get through lockdown than to enjoy a good book.