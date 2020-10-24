Sports Quiz! ‘That was the sporting week....’

Sports Quiz header Archant

Here’s our latest weekend offering of a sports quiz that takes a look back at the past seven days in the world of sport.

This weekend’s ‘That was the sporting week’ quiz has 12 questions with 32 points up for grabs. The answers are below the 12th and final question. To see more such quizzes, Google - ‘Exmouth Journal sports quiz;

1. Name the two Formula One drivers who crashed during practise for this weekends Portugese Grand Prix? (TWO points - one for each of the drivers names)

2. What is the sporting event that returns this weekend after a gap of 273 days since it started on February 1st earlier the year. Name the competition (TWO - points for correctly naming the competition)

3. Why has this weekends England v Barbarians match been called off (THREE points - one for giving the reason, one for saying how many players were involved and one more for naming then former England skipper who owned up to being ‘one of the issues’)

4. Why did riders involved in the Giro d’Italia’s 19th stage protest this week and what form did their protest take? (TWO points - one for saying why they protested and one for saying what form the protest took)

5. Brazilian footballer Pele was 80 on Friday of this week. So, how many times did Pele play for Brazil how many goals did he score for his country and how many times did he win the World Cup with Brazil ( THREE points - one for getting his appearances correct (10 either way); one for getting his goals scored (10 either way) and one for correctly saying how many times he won the World Cup with Brazil.

6. Name the player who became the first to score IPL tons in consecutive innings and for two extra points name his team and the team they lost to in the game (THREE points - one for naming the player and one each for naming the two teams involved - his team and the opposition who won the game)

7. Name the former Wimbledon tennis champion who appeared in court this week and what was he accused of? (TWO points one for naming the tennis player and another for saying what he was accused of)

8. Friday (October 23) marked the fact that its exactly one year until the start of what major competition being hosted by England and which two teams will play the opening fixture and at which ground (FOUR points - one for naming the competition, one each for the two teams that will launch the competition and one more for naming the ground that will host the opening match)

9. England’s men cricketers agreed this past week to a 15 per cent pay cut. Who are the respective captains of England’s white ball and red ball teams and who is the chief executive of the ECB (THREE points, one for naming the two captains and one for naming the ECB chief executive)

10. The USA Major League Baseball best-of-seven World Series final is currently being contest. Name the two teams taking part (TWO points - one for naming each of the teams)

Name the captain of rugby’s European champions Exeter Chiefs, how old is he and what position does he play (THREE points - one for naming the player, one for stating his age and one for his playing position)

11.Name the Leeds United player who scored a hat-trick in the Friday night win at Aston Villa. How old is he; who is the only Leeds player top have scored more Premier League goals in the first six games of a Premier League season and who was the last person before Friday nights game, to score a Premier League hat-trick for Leeds United? (FOUR points - one for naming the hat-trick scorer, one for his age, one for naming the only player to score more in the first six games and one for naming the last player to score a Premier League treble for Leeds).

THE ANSWERS

1. Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll crashed during practice at the Portuguese Grand Prix. (TWO points - one for each correct drivers name)

2. The longest Six Nations in history will finally reach its conclusion this month, 273 days after the tournament began on 1 February. (TWO points - for correctly saying the Six Nations)

3. The England versus Barbarians game was called off because 12 of the Barbarians

players were stood down for breaking Covid rules. The players left their hotel bubble - contrary to team protocols - to have dinner at a London restaurant. Former England captain Chris Robshaw is among the players who have apologised. (THREE points - one for saying Covid breach, one for saying 12 Barbarian players and one for saying Chris Robshaw)

4. Riders completed more than half of the Giro d’Italia’s 19th stage on their team buses after a protest over safety. Concerns were raised over the 258km stage from Morbegno taking part in heavy rain, risking riders’ health. (TWO points - one for saying the protest was over health fears and one for saying the protest involved riders getting off their bikes and completing the 19th stage on their team buses)

5. Pele, who was 80 on Friday (October 23) played 92 times for Brazil, scoring 77 goals and he won the World Cup with them three times in 1958, 1962 and 1970. (THREE points - one for saying 92 caps (10 either way to score the point), one for saying 77 goals (10 either way for the point) and one for saying he won three World Cups)

6. Shikhar Dhawan became the first player to score IPL tons in consecutive innings but his team Delhi Cardinals were beaten by Kings XI (THREE points - one for naming Shikhar Dhawan and one each for naming the two teams involved Delhi Cardinals and Kings XI)

7. Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker appeared in court accused of failing to hand over trophies from his playing days so they could be sold to pay debts.

The three-time Wimbledon winner was declared bankrupt in 2017 over money owed to a bank. (TWO points - one for correctly naming Boris Becker and one for saying he appeared in court accused of not handing over trophies to hep pay his debts)

8. Friday (October 23) marked the fact that its exactly one year until the start of the Rugby World Cup being hosted by England with the opening game being England versus Samoa being played at St James Park, Newcastle. (THREE points - one for saying the Rugby World Cup, one point for England and one for Samoa)

9. Joe Root and Eoin Morgan are the captains of the England red ball and white ball teams respectively and Tom Harrison is the current chief executive of the ECB (THREE points, one for naming the two captains and one for naming the ECB chief executive)

10. The Los Angeles Dodgers earned a 6-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays to take a 2-1 lead in Major League Baseball’s best-of-seven World Series. (TWO points - one for naming each team),

11. The captain of European champions Exeter Chiefs is Joe Simmonds, he is 23-years-old and his playing position is fly-half. (THREE points - one for saying Joe Simmonds, one for saying he is 23 and one for saying he plays fly-half).

Patrick Bamford scored the hat-trick as Leeds United won 3-0 at Aston Villa. He is 27 years old and the only player to score more goals for Leeds United in the Premier Division across the first six games is Eric Cantona. (FOUR points - one for naming Patrick Bamforth, one for saying he is 27, one for correctly saying Eric Cantona and one for saying Mark Viduka was the last Leeds United player to score a hat-trick in a Premier League match)