Advanced search

Sports Quiz - How good is your sporting knowledge?

PUBLISHED: 13:58 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:58 22 April 2020

Sports Quiz header

Sports Quiz header

Archant

With sport shut down across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, why not test your sporting knowledge with another quiz?

Here are some of the latest posers from the Press Association this week. No cheating!

1. Gary Lineker scored twice for England against Cameroon in the 1990 World Cup quarter-final, but who put them ahead?

2. Which Australian paceman tore England apart with his career-best Test figures of 7-37 at Headingley in 1997?

3. With which county did England all-rounder Moeen Ali begin his career?

4. Who is the reigning French Open women’s singles champion?

5. Steelers, Sharks and Eagles are all sports teams from which British city?

6. In what year did Chris Froome win his first Tour de France?

7. Who trained champion British flat racehorse of the 1970s, Brigadier Gerard?

8. Which rugby union club calls the Liberty Stadium home?

9. Who won the last FA Cup final under the twin towers of Wembley before its redevelopment?

10. Which city hosted the 1952 summer Olympics?

11. Five countries made their European Championships debut at Euro 2016, name three.

12. And which one of these debutants made it furthest in the tournament, losing 2-0 to Portugal in the semi-finals?

13. Which is the only NBA side to have a number in their name?

14. At which Summer Olympics did a Unified Team top the medal table?

15. Which now dissolved football club used to play their games at Nene Park in Northamptonshire?

16. How many strokes are there in competitive swimming?

17. Where did Leicester City play their home matches for over 100 years up until 2002?

18. At which Kent motor racing circuit would you find Dingle Dell and the Brabham Straight?

19. Why was there no boxing at the 1912 Summer Olympics? A) No competitors B) No judges C) the sport was illegal in Sweden

20. And which country sits second in the all-time Olympic boxing medal table, between the US and Team GB?

21. Ko Jin-young is the highest ranked player in which sport?

22. Which county cricket club did Brian Lara play for when he recorded the highest-ever first-class score of 501?

23. Former Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger is married to which former French Open winner?

24. The Glovers is the nickname of which English football club?

25. In which year did Frank Bruno become the world heavyweight champion with victory over Oliver McCall?

26. Which south London club did Manchester United defeat 3-0 in the 2004 FA Cup final?

27. Real Madrid dominated the first years of the European Cup after its inception in 1955. How many years in a row did they win it?

28. When England beat Australia after following on in the famous Headingley Test of 1981, who was the visitors’ captain?

29. Up until last year, how many years in a row did the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers contest the NBA final series?

30. Who is the only man other than Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to win the French Open since 2005?

Answers: 1. David Platt; 2. Jason Gillespie; 3. Warwickshire; 4. Ashleigh Barty; 5. Sheffield; 6. 2013; 7. Dick Hern; 8. Ospreys; 9. Chelsea; 10. Helsinki; 11. Iceland, Northern Ireland, Albania, Wales, Slovakia; 12. Wales; 13. Philadelphia 76ers; 14. 1992 in Barcelona; 15. Rushden and Diamonds; 16. Four (Breaststroke, Backstroke, Butterfly and Freestyle); 17. Filbert Street; 18. Brands Hatch; 19. C ; 20. Cuba; 21. Women’s golf; 22. Warwickshire; 23. Ana Ivanovic; 24. Yeovil; 25. 1995; 26. Millwall; 27. Five; 28. Kim Hughes; 29. Four; 30. Stanislas Wawrinka (2015).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 27

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

‘Steady stream’ of Covid-19 patients pour into Exmouth assessment centre, but most reassured and sent home

Dr Barry Coakley, clinical director for the Woodbury, Exmouth and Budleigh Primary Care Network outside the new Covid-19 assessment centre. Picture: Barry Coakley

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Virtual groups held to support Exmouth slimmers during coronavirus crisis

Exmouth's Slimming World consultants who are hosting virtual groups. Picture: Contributed

Major scaling-up of coronavirus testing in Devon

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Most Read

Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital coronavirus death toll at 27

The Royal Devon and Exeter hospital. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhh 0685-43-12AW

‘Steady stream’ of Covid-19 patients pour into Exmouth assessment centre, but most reassured and sent home

Dr Barry Coakley, clinical director for the Woodbury, Exmouth and Budleigh Primary Care Network outside the new Covid-19 assessment centre. Picture: Barry Coakley

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Virtual groups held to support Exmouth slimmers during coronavirus crisis

Exmouth's Slimming World consultants who are hosting virtual groups. Picture: Contributed

Major scaling-up of coronavirus testing in Devon

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Sports Quiz - How good is your sporting knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Catch up on past sporting glories during the Covid-19 Lockdown

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Exmouth Town president names his ‘all-time Town squad’ - who would you have included?

Action from the Exmouth Town FA Cup replay with Shaftesbury. Exmouth players shown (left to right): Chris Wright, Dean Billingsley, Dave Rowe, Danny Tapp and Jake Welch.

Robinettes had played at the top level before

On an extremely wet April 2014, Sunday afternoon at Greenway Lane, Budleigh Salterton ladies celebrate after beating Morley Rangers 6-0 to secure the Devon Women's League Division One title. Picture; SPURSTOM.

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.
Drive 24