Advanced search

Sports Quiz - How good is your all-round sporting knowledge?

PUBLISHED: 12:12 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:56 20 April 2020

Sports Quiz logo. Picture ARCHANT

Sports Quiz logo. Picture ARCHANT

Archant

Here’s the latest of our now ‘regular sporting quizes’ as we attempt to help ease the ‘boredom’ of lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

How much do you really know about sport?

Thirty questions that have been compiled for us by the Press Association - check out the answers which you will find following the 30th and final question.

Good luck - and no cheating!

1. Who are the only team in the English and Scottish Premier Leagues that have a ‘J’ in their name?

2. Which of these county cricket clubs did former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting NOT play for? A - Somerset, B - Surrey, C - Lancashire

3. Who holds the record for most assists in a Premier League season?

4. How many Super League titles have Hull FC won?

5. How many different French Open men’s singles champions have there been since 2010?

6. Who is Brazil’s record goalscorer?

7. True or false – at least one of the Olympic Rings’ colours appears in every national flag.

8. In rugby sevens, scrums consist of how many players per team?

9. In which year did the Miami Heat win their first NBA championship?

10. Who is the current number one-ranked golfer in the world?

11. Who is the Bundesliga’s all-time top goal scorer?

12. Which club did he play 427 league games for?

13. How many Bundesliga goals did he score in that time? A- 365, B- 395, C- 405.

14. Which of these teams did not compete in the 2019 F1 season? A- Toro Rosso, B- Manor, C- Williams.

15. In tennis, who was the 2018 US Open women’s champion?

16. New Zealand have lost a total of 13 Test matches by 10 wickets. Five of those losses were against which country?

17. In which year did Sachin Tendulkar reach 14,000 Test runs?

18. What was the nickname for Charlotte’s NBA franchise from 2004-2014?

19. The team is owned by which former player?

20. The NHL regular season consists of how many games per team?

21. How many assists did David Beckham record throughout his career in the Premier League? A- 65, B- 72, C- 80

22. Who won the 2016-17 Premiership Rugby competition?

23. True or false. The victory marked the club’s first ever Premiership title.

24. The London Olympics men’s tennis doubles gold medal was won by America’s Bryan brothers. What are their first names?

25. Who is the current number one-ranked ICC Test batsman?

26. Who did Michael Jordan defeat to win the 1988 NBA slam dunk contest?

27. Which woman won Wimbledon in 2019?

28. A Major League Baseball team’s active roster consists of how many players?

29. In which year did Zinedine Zidane retire from his playing career?

30. What position did he play?

Right then, time to find out how many you got right...

Answers: 1. St Johnstone; 2. C- Lancashire; 3. Thierry Henry; 4. Six; 5. Three (Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Stanislas Wawrinka); 6. Pele; 7. True; 8. Three; 9. 2006; 10. Rory McIlroy; 11. Gerd Muller; 12. Bayern Munich; 13. A- 365; 14. B- Manor; 15. Naomi Osaka; 16. West Indies; 17. 2010; 18. Bobcats; 19. Michael Jordan; 20. 82; 21. C- 80; 22. Exeter Chiefs; 23. True; 24. Mike and Bob; 25. Steve Smith; 26. Dominique Wilkins; 27. Simona Halep; 28. 25; 29. 2006; 30. Midfielder.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Steady stream’ of Covid-19 patients pour into Exmouth assessment centre, but most reassured and sent home

Dr Barry Coakley, clinical director for the Woodbury, Exmouth and Budleigh Primary Care Network outside the new Covid-19 assessment centre. Picture: Barry Coakley

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: East Devon district council praised for handling of business grants

Portfolio holder for the economy, Cllr Kevin Blakey

£825million of NHS debt to be written off in South West

Simon Jupp, MP, during a visit to Sidmouth last year. Ref shs 46 19TI 4243. Picture: Terry Ife

We should celebrate all of the great members of our communities

Guest columnist and local author Emma Richardson.

Most Read

‘Steady stream’ of Covid-19 patients pour into Exmouth assessment centre, but most reassured and sent home

Dr Barry Coakley, clinical director for the Woodbury, Exmouth and Budleigh Primary Care Network outside the new Covid-19 assessment centre. Picture: Barry Coakley

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: East Devon district council praised for handling of business grants

Portfolio holder for the economy, Cllr Kevin Blakey

£825million of NHS debt to be written off in South West

Simon Jupp, MP, during a visit to Sidmouth last year. Ref shs 46 19TI 4243. Picture: Terry Ife

We should celebrate all of the great members of our communities

Guest columnist and local author Emma Richardson.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Budleigh Bowls Club ground staff have everything set for when play can resume

The Budleigh Salterton Bowls Club green looking in great condition in April, but sadly unlikely to be used for the foreseeable owing to the coronavirus pandemic of 2020. Picture: BSBC

Sports Quiz - How good is your all-round sporting knowledge?

Sports Quiz logo. Picture ARCHANT

Coronavirus: Cricket ‘must consider’ practice of ball shining

Picture: Thinkstock

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: East Devon district council praised for handling of business grants

Portfolio holder for the economy, Cllr Kevin Blakey
Drive 24